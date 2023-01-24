ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
NASDAQ

Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN

A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Benzinga

Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Zacks.com

IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand

IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
insideevs.com

Tesla Q4 2022 Earnings Report: Profitable Yet Again

Tesla just released its Q4 2022 earnings report and the numbers are solid. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that thirteen quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit. Tesla basically met expectations last quarter. The main financial details from the Q4 2022 report are as...
Zacks.com

NextGen (NXGN) Q3 Earnings Fall Shy of Estimates, Revenues Top

NXGN - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up 8.3% year over year. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Our projection of adjusted EPS was 26 cents, which matched the company’s reported figure....
Motley Fool

Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Is Down Today

Sherwin-Williams beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, but provided an outlook for 2023 that was well short of expectations. The company sees demand for its residential products falling along with housing demand, and it faces uncertainty from industrial customers in the U.S. and internationally. This longtime winner will survive...
NASDAQ

Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
Benzinga

Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap. Tesla reported...
NASDAQ

Amphenol (APH) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Amphenol (APH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.82%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.23%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.29%. A...
NASDAQ

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.96%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

MasterCard (MA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

MasterCard (MA) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.52%. A quarter ago,...

