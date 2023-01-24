ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Context Therapeutics And 3 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 250 points on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Theriva Biologics

  • The Trade: Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX CEO and CFO Steven A Shallcross bought a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.7 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Theriva Biologics received a notice of allowance for its U.S. patent application 16/982,211 titled "Alkaline Phosphatase Agents For Treatment Of Radiation Disorders."
  • What Theriva Biologics Does: Theriva Biologics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform to address devastating cancers with high unmet needs.

United States Antimony

  • The Trade: United States Antimony Corporation UAMY Director Lloyd Bardswich acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.44. The insider spent around $4.4 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: On Nov. 21, 2022, United States Antimony's board approved a 5 million share stock buy back.
  • What United States Antimony Does: United States Antimony Corp is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company.

Context Therapeutics

  • The Trade: Context Therapeutics Inc. CNTX CEO Martin Lehr acquired a total of 6,839 shares at an average price of $0.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.9 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Context Therapeutics and Lonza recently announced that the companies are collaborating to manufacture CTIM-76, Context's clinical development candidate.
  • What Context Therapeutics Does: Context Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of women living with cancer.

Precipio

  • The Trade: Precipio, Inc. PRPO Director Sandberg Richard acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.78. The insider spent $15.53 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Precipio signed another major hemescreen customer for $650k per year.
  • What Precipio Does: Precipio Inc is a healthcare solutions company focused on cancer diagnostics.

