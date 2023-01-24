Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
PDT Market To Open in Downtown Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A new market in downtown Saratoga Springs is preparing to open soon. PDT Market is “six to eight weeks” away from opening its new location at 55 Railroad Place, said owner Adam Foti, who described PDT Market as a “specialty grocery store,” with many other offerings.
Downtown Troy Landmark To Have Bright, Boozy Future After Closing
Last November, Clement Frame and Art Gallery announced they would be closing their doors for the last time in 2023. After running the business since 1967, Tom and Ray Clement decided it was time to retire. Clement Frame moved into one of Troy's most iconic storefronts in 1998 - the...
Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
Painting Buried in Old Upstate NY Barn said to be Worth Millions
Wow, talk about a hidden treasure in a small Upstate NY town - and for many years, it was buried in bird poop!. You won't believe how much this old painting it's expected to fetch at an auction this week. A man in Upstate NY says he paid $600 dollars...
Watervliet Named 8th Best Housing Market for First Time Buyers
It's no secret that the housing market is the most volatile it's ever been, especially for first time homebuyers. It's easy to be intimidated into buying an out of budget home for your newly forming family. Fortunately, realtor.com recently came out with their Top 10 list of the best housing markets for first timers in the U.S.. New York was the only state to have more than one city on the list- Eggertsville, Mattydale, and one that's right here in the Capital Region:
Ride Historic Train Loved By Celebrities From NYC To Albany
A vintage train that was once a favorite of Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney will be riding the rails along the Hudson River from New York City to Albany next month. Before flying the friendly skies became the primary means of mass transit when moving across the country, riding the rails was the main way Americans traveled around our great nation. While still a form of viable transportation today, that history does bring a bit of nostalgia when riding the rails. Anytime I jump on an Amtrak train I still feel that history, and now it is coming back to Albany on the historic 20th Century Limited Train.
Best restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best in the city, according to Yelp.
Stewart’s Shops president to work a shift at local shops to thank supporters
Stewart's Shops president Gary Dake will be behind the register at Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations celebrating the holiday match collections. Dake will be personally thanking customers and shop partners for their support of the campaign.
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
Top 10 Most Romantic Restaurants In the Capital Region, Ranked
Valentine's Day is coming up quickly. The annual day of romance is Tuesday February 14th and before you know it you will be scrambling to order flowers, buy chocolate and make dinner reservations. This guide should help you find the perfect place to wine and dine your special someone. I...
Lineup released for Lake George Stews & Brews
The village of Lake George is hosting an annual celebration of hot food to nod to the cold season. The Lake George Stews & Brews festival is coming on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at noon. One $10 ticket gets visitors a local beer and a cup of homemade stew from any of a list of restaurants that are cooking up something tasty in the village.
There’s Good And Bad News From One Capital Region Board Game Café
Fans of Capital Region board game café staple Bard and Baker have good news and bad news for the year ahead. While one branch is undergoing a major expansion, another will be closing up shop in 2023. Bard and Baker brought the board game café craze to the Capital...
Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint
A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
10 For ‘Toga! Every Concert Coming To SPAC In Summer 2023
Whether you're ready to claim your spot on the lawn or jam in the amphitheater, it won't be long before another summer of music at SPAC. Since Harry Belafonte was the first pop act to take the stage there in 1967, its been one of Upstate New York's best destinations for world-class acts.
West Mountain to open trails for free skiing
West Mountain features 25 runs, 29 trails, and a vertical climb of 1,010 feet. The skiii area is located at 59 West Mountain Road in Queensbury.
Argyle restaurant reopens under new ownership
Once thought to be closed for good, the Auction Barn Restaurant at 4016 Route 40 in Argyle has been revived under new ownership. The restaurant, which closed in October 2022, reopened on January 18.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
WNYT
Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation
Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
Glens Falls traffic light has temporarily changed
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
