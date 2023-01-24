ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

PDT Market To Open in Downtown Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A new market in downtown Saratoga Springs is preparing to open soon. PDT Market is “six to eight weeks” away from opening its new location at 55 Railroad Place, said owner Adam Foti, who described PDT Market as a “specialty grocery store,” with many other offerings.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Watervliet Named 8th Best Housing Market for First Time Buyers

It's no secret that the housing market is the most volatile it's ever been, especially for first time homebuyers. It's easy to be intimidated into buying an out of budget home for your newly forming family. Fortunately, realtor.com recently came out with their Top 10 list of the best housing markets for first timers in the U.S.. New York was the only state to have more than one city on the list- Eggertsville, Mattydale, and one that's right here in the Capital Region:
WATERVLIET, NY
Q 105.7

Ride Historic Train Loved By Celebrities From NYC To Albany

A vintage train that was once a favorite of Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney will be riding the rails along the Hudson River from New York City to Albany next month. Before flying the friendly skies became the primary means of mass transit when moving across the country, riding the rails was the main way Americans traveled around our great nation. While still a form of viable transportation today, that history does bring a bit of nostalgia when riding the rails. Anytime I jump on an Amtrak train I still feel that history, and now it is coming back to Albany on the historic 20th Century Limited Train.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lineup released for Lake George Stews & Brews

The village of Lake George is hosting an annual celebration of hot food to nod to the cold season. The Lake George Stews & Brews festival is coming on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at noon. One $10 ticket gets visitors a local beer and a cup of homemade stew from any of a list of restaurants that are cooking up something tasty in the village.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Q 105.7

Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint

A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation

Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
GLENVILLE, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy