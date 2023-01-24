No snow for central Kentucky, but now there's a wind advisory is issued throughout Wednesday

A wind advisory has been issued for much of central Kentucky from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory follows a winter weather advisory from earlier in the week that left 1-2 inches of snow in Southern Indiana that still remains in effect for Southern Indiana until noon on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service indicates that "minor snow accumulations are still possible during the morning commute" for Southern Indiana. Winds this afternoon could peak between 40 to 50 mph.

The weather service indicates that snowfall is still possible during the Wednesday morning commute for Southern Indiana, and commuters should plan on "sporadic" slippery spots as temperatures stayed mostly above freezing Wednesday night. The weather service advises drivers to slow down and be cautious while traveling.

Are Jefferson County Public Schools open on Wednesday?

Around 7 a.m., there were no mentions of school closures delays on JCPS social media.

What is Louisville's forecast this week?

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 48. Southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday night : A 30% chance of showers mainly between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Cloudy with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy with a high near 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 24. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 43. Breezy with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 34. Breezy.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: No snow for central Kentucky, but now there's a wind advisory is issued throughout Wednesday