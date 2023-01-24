Read full article on original website
Forecast outlook for February as La Niña slowly fades
WASHINGTON — "Puget Sound winters are easy!" was the plea to my Pennsylvania parents to convince them to make the cross-country move to Washington state. The promise of sunny summers & mild winters was enough to lure them to the Pacific Northwest late last year after retirement. It's true,...
Orphaned moose from Alaska make their debut at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Three orphaned moose calves from Alaska will make their public debut at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville on Friday. Atlas, Luna, and Callisto were all born last spring and were rescued after being orphaned in Alaska. They arrived at Northwest Trek in August and have been living off-exhibit as they adjust to their new homes.
Washington & Oregon Potato Conference draws in thousands this week
Tri-Cities Wash. — This week thousands of farmers and workers are gathering at the Three Rivers Convention Center for the Washington & Oregon Potato Conference. Conference leaders say farmers and field workers gather to collaborate about equipment, farming methods, and networking, among other things. Leaders say vendors and folks from all over the country have made the trip for the conference.
Several gun measures proposed in Washington state Legislature
Several gun control measures are working their way through the Washington state Legislature this session. House Bill 1240, which is by request of Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, would ban the manufacture, importation, distribution or sale of assault weapons in Washington state, with some exceptions. (If viewing...
