EATONVILLE, Wash. — Three orphaned moose calves from Alaska will make their public debut at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville on Friday. Atlas, Luna, and Callisto were all born last spring and were rescued after being orphaned in Alaska. They arrived at Northwest Trek in August and have been living off-exhibit as they adjust to their new homes.

EATONVILLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO