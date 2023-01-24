Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Explore Lake Tahoe with new Monopoly board game
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — You can now explore beautiful Lake Tahoe from the comfort of your home... if you want!. Top Trumps USA has released its Lake Tahoe Monopoly inspired gameboard. The new Lake Tahoe edition replaces the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares...
FOX Reno
Kid's Cafe program helps combat childhood hunger across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In this week's edition of Souper Bowl of Caring, we're introducing you to the cornerstone for helping battle childhood hunger across northern Nevada. For thousands of kids across our region, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Kid's Cafe program is a...
FOX Reno
Breaking down Gov. Lombardo's gas tax holiday and other claims of lower taxes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In Gov. Joe Lombardo's first State of the State address, he proposed suspending the state gas tax for one year while also promising to "cut taxes for households and businesses." In Lombardo's words, at the conclusion of his speech, his budget "doesn't raise one dime...
FOX Reno
Miner killed, another injured at Goldstrike mine in northeast Nevada
EUREKA, Nev. (KRNV) — ELKO, Nev. (AP) — One miner was killed and another injured in an accident at an underground mine in northeast Nevada, Nevada Gold Mines reported Tuesday. The worker who was injured in the accident in Eureka County on Monday was treated at an area...
FOX Reno
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
FOX Reno
Growing number of Virginia high schools delayed notifying students of national merit
WASHINGTON (TND) — A growing number of northern Virginia high schools delayed notifying students of their national merit recognition. Director of Community Engagement at Parents Defending Education Mailyn Salabarria joined The National Desk’s Scott Thuman Tuesday morning to discuss the situation. “The first response that we're hearing from...
FOX Reno
Former Nevada lieutenant governor takes role with Las Vegas non-profit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead has joined the Las Vegas-based organization Baby's Bounty as an adviser. The non-profit announced Tuesday that Burkhead will work with other staff members on initiatives and projects across Nevada. "Her deep knowledge of the state and the issues...
FOX Reno
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
