Maine State

Explore Lake Tahoe with new Monopoly board game

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — You can now explore beautiful Lake Tahoe from the comfort of your home... if you want!. Top Trumps USA has released its Lake Tahoe Monopoly inspired gameboard. The new Lake Tahoe edition replaces the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares...
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
RENO, NV
Former Nevada lieutenant governor takes role with Las Vegas non-profit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead has joined the Las Vegas-based organization Baby's Bounty as an adviser. The non-profit announced Tuesday that Burkhead will work with other staff members on initiatives and projects across Nevada. "Her deep knowledge of the state and the issues...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights

MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
WISCONSIN STATE

