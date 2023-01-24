Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
abc7amarillo.com
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
abc7amarillo.com
Electricians in demand in Texas, more people needed in the industry
BULVERDE, Texas - According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical work is a growing field, but the number of people entering the field is decreasing. In fact, electrician jobs are expected to grow by over 9% from 2020 to 2030. This is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations. This is having an impact on homeowners.
abc7amarillo.com
Ag producers, farmers attend Producer Pre-Plant meeting
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — How long is the drought in Texas predicted to last? No one has a precise answer, just a guess. That’s why ag producers and farmers attended a Producer Pre-Plant meeting Wednesday morning in Randall County. They attended looking to acquire more information pertaining...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas DPS explains proactive measures taken at the southern border
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
abc7amarillo.com
SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma parents share tragedy in push for abortion law change
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma City couple wants to change the state's abortion law to allow for the early births of babies with fatal conditions. Those are babies with no medical chance of survival after delivery. "I think that a lot of people want to loop this into...
abc7amarillo.com
Nebraska farmers, researchers seek to raise awareness of cyberattacks to agriculture
KEARNEY, Neb. (KHGI) — Many farmers think nothing of leaving keys in the pickup, but folks in agriculture may be leaving the door wide open when it comes to their technology. You may think the cow-calf business is old-school, but Brock Elsen's operation depends on technology. To track my...
abc7amarillo.com
Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
abc7amarillo.com
Texas led country in new jobs in 2022 as state's unemployment rate fell below 4%
Texas led the country in new nonfarm jobs last year, according to a Tuesday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s employers added 650,100 nonfarm payroll jobs — a 5% jump — between December 2021 and December 2022, according to the report. This rise surpassed that of California and Florida, which added 621,400 and 440,000 jobs, respectively. In total, 13.7 million Texans were in nonfarm jobs at the end of 2022 compared to about 13 million at the end of 2021.
abc7amarillo.com
Growing number of Virginia high schools delayed notifying students of national merit
WASHINGTON (TND) — A growing number of northern Virginia high schools delayed notifying students of their national merit recognition. Director of Community Engagement at Parents Defending Education Mailyn Salabarria joined The National Desk’s Scott Thuman Tuesday morning to discuss the situation. “The first response that we're hearing from...
