Chime In: Show us your snow
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The winter storm is dumping heavy snow on eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle. We want to see the snow where you live. Upload your photos and video at abc7amarillo.om/chimein. We might use them on TV and social media.
Texas Department of Public Safety explains proactive measures taken at the southern border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
Georgia governor declares state of emergency following violent weekend protests in Atlanta
WASHINGTON (TND) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency Thursday authorizing the use of up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard for a 15-day period after protests in downtown Atlanta turned violent over the weekend. The governor's office wrote that demonstrations following the police...
