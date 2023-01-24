ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Chime In: Show us your snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The winter storm is dumping heavy snow on eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle. We want to see the snow where you live. Upload your photos and video at abc7amarillo.om/chimein. We might use them on TV and social media.
Texas Department of Public Safety explains proactive measures taken at the southern border

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication

LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
