mocoshow.com
Panel Discussion on the State of Rental Housing Affordability in Montgomery County to Take Place January 30
Per Montgomery County: The Planning, Housing and Parks (PH) Committee, which is led by Chair Andrew Friedson, and includes Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Will Jawando, will host a panel discussion with housing and policy experts on the state of rental housing affordability in Montgomery County on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m.
bethesdamagazine.com
Germantown, Gaithersburg, Rockville and Wheaton among county’s most dangerous roads
The most dangerous roads in Montgomery County are located in densely populated areas ranging from Germantown and Damascus down to Silver Spring — and 3% of road miles account for 41% of all serious and fatal crashes in the county, data from the county and state show. Wade Holland,...
Frederick residents request affordable housing, more senior services, school funding
At the third budget town hall held at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School Monday night, people expressed they wanted to expand senior services including increased funding for the senior services division. They also want more education for the senior population.
mocoshow.com
Energy Assistance Programs and Energy Savings Information Tables Will Be Available at Montgomery County Public Libraries Through April
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer staffed information tables to learn about energy assistance programs and energy saving resources on seven select Mondays through April. The resource tables will be staffed by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Pepco. The displays will offer...
mymcmedia.org
People of Color Comprise Nearly 60% of County’s Population
Nearly 60% of Montgomery County residents are people of color, according to the county Planning Department. The jurisdiction has seen a “dramatic change in racial composition of the county since the 1960s, when we were less than 4% people of color,” according to Caroline McCarthy, chief of research and strategic projects with the Planning Department, during a county council meeting Tuesday.
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
mocoshow.com
Students at Four MCPS Middle Schools Win Awards at ‘Invent the Future’ Challenge
Students at Shady Grove (Gaithersburg), William H. Farquhar (Olney), Parkland (Rockville) and Briggs Chaney (Silver Spring) middle schools were named winners in this year’s Invent the Future Challenge celebration at KID Museum on Jan. 21. Through designing their own inventions and innovative problem solving, students answered the question: What...
mocoshow.com
Federal Increase in Pre-Tax Benefits Allotted for Employer Transit Expenses as Part of Montgomery County’s ‘Fareshare’ Program
Per MCDOT: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) “FareShare” Program announces that employees have more reason than ever to use public transportation to get to work. The Internal Revenue Service has increased the pre-tax limit for employer-provided commuting benefits to $300 per month, from $280 last year, including transit passes and vanpool fares for 2023.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Student Program is Looking For Car Donations (Tax Deduction); Next Car Sale to Take Place February 11
The Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) is looking for car donations. Donations will help more high school students learn how to evaluate, repair and restore used cars. The ATF is a nonprofit that fosters automotive education by offering students hands-on instruction in maintenance, repair, sales and marketing. The students run a mini-dealership where people can purchase the refurbished cars. The ATF accepts donations year-round by appointment at Damascus, Gaithersburg and Seneca Valley high schools, at Thomas Edison High School of Technology and at the Shady Grove Bus Depot. Donations may be tax deductible. Call 240-740-2047 to donate.
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park’s Ward 3 to Hold Community Meeting on Public Safety
The Police Department and Ward 3 City Councilmember Randy Gibson will be holding a community meeting to discuss public safety issues in Ward 3. Police Department staff will be providing an update on recent incidents in Ward 3 and provide an overall overview of crime stats/trends and security measures put in place to address these trends.
mocoshow.com
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
mocoshow.com
12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022
Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Woman Purchases $50,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Rockville 7-Eleven
A Gaithersburg woman won $50,000 on a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Another $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game is claimed, this time by a lucky Montgomery County woman. The...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Board of Education Adopts Option for Virtual Learning on Inclement Weather Days for School Year 2022–2023
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023. During the meeting, the Board adopted an option for virtual learning on inclement weather days for school year 2022–2023; discussed the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future initial implementation plan; issued an Open Meetings Act (OMA) statement; and made three administrative appointments. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording.
mocoshow.com
4th Graders Are Invited To Enter Essay Contest to Become ‘Junior Mayor’ of Gaithersburg
Each year the Maryland Municipal League (MML) & the Maryland Mayors Association invite 4th grade students throughout Maryland to participate in a statewide essay contest. This is a great opportunity for students to learn about local government and to showcase their creative writing talents. The digital entry form with instructions is available here. The 2023 submission deadline is midnight on March 31. Additional information below.
wfmd.com
Frederick Mayor Embraces City’s Climate Change Resolution
Frederick, MD – (MO) A Frederick City Board of Alderman meeting on January 19, 2023 had a unanimous vote to adopt a resolution that approved the Climate Emergency Mobilization Work Group’s report. The resolution emphasizes the need for Frederick City’s government to include discussions on climate change in...
'Virtual school is no substitute' | Parents frustrated over HVAC issues closing Taylor Elementary School
ARLINGTON, Va. — After three days of closures and virtual learning due to an HVAC issue, parents at an Arlington County elementary school are expressing frustrations. Taylor Elementary School, which serves 527 students in pre-K through fifth grade, was forced to close Monday and Tuesday due to there being no power or heat in the building stemming from the HVAC issue. On Tuesday, the school notified the community that if the issue could not be resolved, virtual learning would be conducted Wednesday, which was indeed what happened. The school system followed up with instructions on how to "prepare for virtual instruction."
wfmd.com
Changes Proposed For Frederick County’s Property Tax Credit Programs
The County Council asked for a fiscal note on all three bills. Frederick, Md (KM) Three bills to modify the property tax credit programs for senior citizens, surviving spouses of disabled veterans, and elderly and uniformed service members were discussed on Tuesday by the Frederick County Council. Councilman Steve McKay, who is sponsoring these measures, says they would increase the tax credits, and make changes in the eligibility of participants in these programs.
Maryland board formally OKs developing area near FedEx Field
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials on Wednesday voted to formally begin the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds for developing an area around FedEx Field in Prince George’s County. The Maryland Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke...
fox5dc.com
Seniors scramble to graduate after PGCPS system error
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - High school graduation for seniors at Frederick Douglass High School is less than five months away. While most students are working to finish up the second half of the school year strong, a number of seniors are taking on a new class due to an error.
