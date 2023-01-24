ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

WTAJ

Winter storm exits before evening commute

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day expected to bring 1 to 3" of snow to the area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Wintry weather is expected today. Another storm system will approach from the southwest and bring accumulating snow. The snow will start up after 8 AM and continue through early afternoon before switching over to sleet and then rain. Look for 1 to 3 inches of accumulation before the wintry precip ends. Roads will be covered with snow and slush from mid-morning right on through the lunchtime commute. Because of the winter weather threat, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared Wednesday a Weather Watch Day.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Enjoy another dry day before wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. The rest of today will consist of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain. At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western...
MARYLAND STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.

Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. The snow is expected late Wednesday morning, sparing the morning commute. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution on slick roads.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wmar2news

Say it ain't SNOW...

A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
WESTMINSTER, MD
PennLive.com

Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County

Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle fire leads to lane restriction on I-81 in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | 511PA reports that the incident is now cleared on I-81. However, there are residual delays. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to 511PA, there is a vehicle fire that has caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound. The restriction is between Exit 3: US...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash affecting I-83 traffic in Cumberland County

Interstate 83 traffic is clogged in Cumberland County because of a Wednesday afternoon crash, traffic maps show. Southbound lanes were briefly shut down between exit 41B to Lemoyne and exit 40B to New Cumberland, according to 511PA. The highway has partially reopened, but delays should continue to be expected. It’s...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

I-81 shuts down after Cumberland County crash

Update 5:45 p.m.: Northbound lanes have reopened. A crash amid Wednesday’s snow showers has shut down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. Northbound lanes closed around 12:30 p.m. at exit 29 toward King Street in Shippensburg, according to 511PA. It is unclear how long the highway will be closed, or...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
