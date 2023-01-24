BALTIMORE - Enjoy another dry day before wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. The rest of today will consist of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain. At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO