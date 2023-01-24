Read full article on original website
Icy roads will be the norm across central Pa. this afternoon as snow, rain mix falls
Central Pennsylvania is still on track to see one or several inches of snow, forecasters said Wednesday afternoon. The good news is the inclement weather is not likely to affect the evening commute, as forecasters said the bulk of the snow will fall by the late afternoon. But until then,...
Winter storm exits before evening commute
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. […]
Weather Watch Day expected to bring 1 to 3" of snow to the area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Wintry weather is expected today. Another storm system will approach from the southwest and bring accumulating snow. The snow will start up after 8 AM and continue through early afternoon before switching over to sleet and then rain. Look for 1 to 3 inches of accumulation before the wintry precip ends. Roads will be covered with snow and slush from mid-morning right on through the lunchtime commute. Because of the winter weather threat, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared Wednesday a Weather Watch Day.
Winter weather will hit during morning commute, but melt quickly
Wednesday morning’s snowstorm should have immediate impacts for early commuters, but the remnants of the storm could be gone by the evening. National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin said snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the capital.
Lehigh Valley weather: Winter weather advisory, revised snow totals for Wednesday storm that will impact commutes
UPDATE: When will it snow? Latest Wednesday winter storm forecast spares morning commute. Forecasters at the National Weather Service say a “burst of snow” from a Wednesday winter storm will impact the morning commute, with ice and rain in store for the evening rush. Winter weather advisories have...
Maryland Weather: Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday
BALTIMORE - Enjoy another dry day before wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. The rest of today will consist of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain. At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western...
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. The snow is expected late Wednesday morning, sparing the morning commute. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution on slick roads.
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Say it ain't SNOW...
A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
Snow came to Western Maryland. For the rest of the DMV? Not so much.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been a long time since the DMV has seen snow. In fact, most parts of the region haven’t had any measurable amounts of snow this entire winter season, according to the DC News Now weather team. Amid a wintry mix on Wednesday, Hagerstown was in its own winter […]
Speed restrictions lifted on major roads across 8 central Pa. counties
A 45-mph speed restriction placed on major roads in the south-central PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties has been lifted. No restrictions remain in place on these roads, PennDOT said in a press release. Although PennDOT crews will be treating...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Interstate 81 reopened in Cumberland County after multiple crashes: PennDOT
Multiple crashes that closed northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County have cleared, allowing the road to reopen as of 5:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. The first crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. at exit 29 toward King Street in Shippensburg, according to PennDOT. Spokeswoman Fritiz Schreffler said after...
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Men killed when driver crashes head-on into their car during central Pa. snow storm: coroner
UPDATE: Central Pa. driver in critical condition after head-on collision that killed 2 men. A 43-year-old and 77-year-old man died Wednesday after a woman crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into their vehicle on a York County road, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the 43-year-old man was driving...
Vehicle fire leads to lane restriction on I-81 in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | 511PA reports that the incident is now cleared on I-81. However, there are residual delays. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to 511PA, there is a vehicle fire that has caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound. The restriction is between Exit 3: US...
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
Crash affecting I-83 traffic in Cumberland County
Interstate 83 traffic is clogged in Cumberland County because of a Wednesday afternoon crash, traffic maps show. Southbound lanes were briefly shut down between exit 41B to Lemoyne and exit 40B to New Cumberland, according to 511PA. The highway has partially reopened, but delays should continue to be expected. It’s...
I-81 shuts down after Cumberland County crash
Update 5:45 p.m.: Northbound lanes have reopened. A crash amid Wednesday’s snow showers has shut down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. Northbound lanes closed around 12:30 p.m. at exit 29 toward King Street in Shippensburg, according to 511PA. It is unclear how long the highway will be closed, or...
