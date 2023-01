Sheridan College has announced the 13th annual Sheridan College Rodeo Banquet will be held beginning 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome located on Sheridan College’s main campus. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. According to a release, this year’s event features dinner, live...

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO