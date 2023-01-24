ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'The Pistons Pulse': What moves should they make to foster their roster?

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Hosts: Bryce Simon ( @MotorCityHoops ) and Omari Sankofa II ( @omarisankofa )

Producer: Wes Davenport

Editors: Robin Chan

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Guest: Keith Smith, NBA front office analyst

Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com ; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, the Pistons Pulse crew is joined by NBA cap and free agency expert Keith Smith to talk what moves should be considered with the looming trade deadline fast approaching. By breaking down the current state of the seller's market, the guys look ahead at what the future may hold for Bojan Bogdanović, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Saddiq Bey. After a whirlwind of analysis, Bryce and Omari ask Keith for a culinary crunchy tiebreaker: chips on sandwiches?

Catch "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts .

PISTONS MAILBAG: Breaking down possible deals before NBA trade deadline

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'The Pistons Pulse': What moves should they make to foster their roster?

Comments / 0

 

DETROIT, MI
