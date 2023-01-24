ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas weather: Rain turns to snow Tuesday

By Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago

A winter storm warning was issued from noon Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, and the weather was expected to impact the homeless outdoors, schools and the Wednesday morning commute.

As snow started to fall late Tuesday afternoon, Fort Smith police could not respond to all of the wrecks.

"As heavy snowfall continues in the River Valley, the Fort Smith Police Department is being inundated with traffic accident calls. As a result, we must temporarily suspend the immediate investigation of minor traffic accidents that involve property damage only," police reported. "Involved parties are encouraged to exchange information and accident reports may be filed in person at a later time when safe to do so, or over the phone until further notice. We will update this release when conditions have improved enough to resume normal operations. Thank you for your understanding."

The snowfall in Arkansas came in a winter blast making its way from southeast Oklahoma northeast across Arkansas, the National Weather Service reported early Tuesday. Snow will likely stay on the ground Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s.

A winter storm warning was issued for eastern Oklahoma through northwest Arkansas

School plans

Schools and times of basketball games and other activities were impacted. Greenwood Public Schools in Sebastian County dismissed at 2 p.m. Tuesday, a district spokeswoman said.

"The safety of our students and staff are a top priority. It is our hope that the early dismissal will allow everyone to get home ahead of the inclement weather," according to a statement on the district's Facebook page.

Roads were expected to be slushy. The low temperature early Wednesday was 34 degrees in Fort Smith, the weather service reported.

Fort Smith street crews treated hills and other spots that could be treacherous.

The forecast for Wednesday called for a high temperature near 39 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

For updates to school closings or other weather-related events visit swtimes.com

Arkansas and Oklahoma transportation departments also provide updates on travel conditions.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas weather: Rain turns to snow Tuesday

