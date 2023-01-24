Read full article on original website
Dallas City Council announces interim city attorney after Chris Caso retires in February
DALLAS — On Wednesday, Dallas' First Assistant City Attorney Tammy Palomino was appointed interim city attorney, starting at the end of February. Palomino sat in City Attorney Chris Caso’s spot during Wednesday's city council meeting. Last week, Caso announced his plans to retire on Feb. 28 "to spend...
fox4news.com
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce to tear down current building for new facility
DALLAS - The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce has a new facility to call home after operating without a permanent place for the past seven years. Tuesday’s cold rain didn’t stop sledgehammers from symbolically slamming into the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce home at 2838 Martin Luther King in South Dallas.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
votebeat.org
Three Texas counties sue Ken Paxton to settle dilemma over public access to ballots
Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Dig deeper into how our democracy works with Votebeat’s free newsletters. At least three Texas counties — Tarrant, Williamson, and Harris — have sued Attorney General Ken Paxton and are asking a judge...
Police name their lead suspect in a southeast Dallas homicide
Two weeks after a teenager was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police have now identified the suspect they’re looking for. On January 10th, 17-year-old Kendreal Jones was fatally shot on Jim Miller Road near Elam.
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas Burger
There is a place, a hidden place, where you can find cold beer, great burgers and incredible live music. This is the place many know as Lee Harvey’s. In its own compound surrounded by barbed wire and a double gate to prevent happy pets from either getting in, or escaping, you will find nothing but great camaraderie and smiles at this hot spot in the Cedars area of Dallas.
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
A killer is on the run in Dallas where a body was found inside a shot-up SUV overnight. Just past midnight, on Tenison Parkway at Samuel Grand Park in east Dallas, police discovered an SUV
Fire guts Fort Worth church, investigators looking for the cause
Fort Worth investigators are still looking for the cause of the Tuesday fire that gutted a church in North Fort Worth. The building is the home of Templo Bethesda Asambleas de Deo (Temple Bethesda Assembly of God) on Deen Road
Dallas police detective fails to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence in high-profile murder case
DALLAS — The family of Marisela Botello flew from Seattle to Dallas for the trial of one of her accused killers. Nina Marano is one of three people charged in this case and her trial was supposed to begin Monday. But the trial was delayed after it was discovered...
Gunfire in Deep Ellum leaves at least one person wounded
At least one person has been wounded in an early morning shooting in Deep Ellum. Just before 2 a.m. gunshots echoed across the intersection of Elm and Crowdus where a number of popular night spots are located.
Dallas man sentenced to 24 years for beating death of a homeless man
39-year old Darnell Lawrence has been sentenced to 24-years in prison for killing a homeless man named Mohammad Mohammad. The two had been involved in a fight, with rocks the weapon of choice.
Last of men involved in murder of FWPD officer reaches plea deal
The last of the three men charged in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Worth police officer more than four years ago will spend decades behind bars after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Woman found fatally shot in SUV at Dallas park, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking to arrest any suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Dallas' Tenison Park. According to the department, officers noticed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes while on patrol. They saw it in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Bar owner arrested in Dallas killing after couple was wrongfully arrested, affidavit says
DALLAS — A bar owner has been arrested in a Dallas killing that previously resulted in the wrongful arrests of a man and woman in December 2022, according to police documents. Bernadino Delgado Jr., 47, the owner of the Player's Bar, faces a murder charge in the shooting death...
fox44news.com
Woman dies from injuries in Madison County crash
Madisonville, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports an 83-year-old Dallas woman has died at a hospital from injuries she received in a Saturday traffic crash near Madisonville. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said Lou Johnson Rattler died at HCA Hospital in Conroe – where she was taken...
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?
A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas on January 15 during a conflict with another girl, according to local authorities. She was trying to shoot the other girl.
