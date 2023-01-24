ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
DALLAS, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Dallas

South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert

Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas Burger

There is a place, a hidden place, where you can find cold beer, great burgers and incredible live music. This is the place many know as Lee Harvey’s. In its own compound surrounded by barbed wire and a double gate to prevent happy pets from either getting in, or escaping, you will find nothing but great camaraderie and smiles at this hot spot in the Cedars area of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Woman found fatally shot in SUV at Dallas park, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking to arrest any suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Dallas' Tenison Park. According to the department, officers noticed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes while on patrol. They saw it in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
DALLAS, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dies from injuries in Madison County crash

Madisonville, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports an 83-year-old Dallas woman has died at a hospital from injuries she received in a Saturday traffic crash near Madisonville. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said Lou Johnson Rattler died at HCA Hospital in Conroe – where she was taken...
MADISON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy