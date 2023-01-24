Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream raises $125 million to expand mining services
Bitcoin miner and hosting provider Blockstream raised $125 million in a convertible note and secured loan financing round. Bitcoin miner and hosting provider Blockstream raised $125 million in a convertible note and secured loan financing round. The company will use the money to expand its institutional bitcoin mining colocation services...
aiexpress.io
How digital disrupters can scale in any economic environment
Operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies lavatory down enlargement plans, and negatively impression product success, buyer expertise and gross sales development. On this VB Highlight, learn the way digitally native companies can determine alternatives to scale operations effectively and speed up development. Watch free on-demand here!. Digital disruptors are the companies that...
aiexpress.io
Forward Networks Raises $50M in Series D Funding
Forward Networks, a Santa Clara, CA-based supplier of digital twin community modeling software program for enterprise networks, raised $50M in Collection D funding. The spherical was led by MSD Companions, L.P., Part 32,Omega Enterprise Companions, Goldman Sachs Asset Administration, Threshold Ventures, A. Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. Moreover, Victor Hwang, managing director and co-head of MSD Development, joined the Ahead Networks board of administrators.
How Digital Payments Are Disrupting Our Entire Ecosystem
The payments ecosystem is in the midst of disruption, driving digital transformation into companies across all sectors and industries.
CoinDesk
South African Self-Regulatory Body Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto ads in South Africa must warn potential buyers that their capital can be at risk, under new guidelines put out Monday by the country’s Advertising Regulatory Board, a self-regulatory initiative by the ad and public relations industry.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
aiexpress.io
Scythe Robotics Secures $42M Series B Financing
Scythe Robotics, a Longmont, Colorado, CO-based supplier of commercial-grade autonomous options, raised $42M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Power Affect Companions with participation from ArcTern Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and Amazon’s Alexa Fund, True Ventures, Impressed Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
CoreWeave Acquires Conductor Technologies
CoreWeave, a Roseland, NJ-based specialised cloud supplier constructed for large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads, acquired Conductor Applied sciences, the Oakland, CA-based developer of the Conductor cloud-based activity administration service that simplifies entry to cloud assets at scale. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Conductor is a safe cloud-based platform that...
aiexpress.io
NTT DATA UK&I partners with Google Cloud
Duncan is an award-winning editor with greater than 20 years expertise in journalism. Having launched his tech journalism profession as editor of Arabian Laptop Information in Dubai, he has since edited an array of tech and digital advertising and marketing publications, together with Laptop Enterprise Evaluation, TechWeekEurope, Figaro Digital, Digit and Advertising and marketing Gazette.
CoinTelegraph
Smart contracts to power day-to-day Web3 company operations
Web3 firm MetisDAO Foundation launched Koris, a smart contract-based platform that allows decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) to operate and manage communities through an end-to-end operational infrastructure. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, the company said that Koris aims to turn DAOs into DACs, or “decentralized autonomous companies,” by providing an...
aiexpress.io
Tribes Raises $3.3M in Pre-Seed Funding
Tribes, a San Francisco, CA-based Web3-native messaging app from DMs to DAOs, raised $3.3m in pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Kindred Ventures, South Park Commons and Script Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its enterprise attain. Led by Hish Bouabdallah,...
aiexpress.io
RapidDeploy Raises $34M in Growth Funding
RapidDeploy, an Austin, TX-based supplier of cloud-native 911 mapping and analytics options for public security, raised $34M in Development funding. The spherical was led by Edison Companions, with participation from GreatPoint Ventures, Morpheus Ventures, GM Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, Tao Capital Companions, Clearvision Ventures, Tau Ventures, and NedBank CIB. This funding brings RapidDeploy’s whole raised to $87M.
aiexpress.io
VisioLab Raises Additional €2M in Seed Funding
VisioLab, an Osnabrück, Germany-based firm that gives AI-based self-checkout options for meals service suppliers, raised €2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Excessive-Tech Gründerfonds, with participation from zwei.7, NBank Capital, Axel Springer & Porsche Accelerator, and Jens Ohr. Led by CEO Tim Niekamp, VisioLab provides...
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) climbs 32% amid increase in usage of Ethereum Layer 2 networks, Metaverse Crypto Project Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers 100% bonus and investors pile in
Layer-two networks have caused a greater widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Over the past few weeks, layer two networks have seen a notable rise in activity, with Optimism (OP) climbing 31% in value and metaverse projects migrating to Polygon (MATIC). Still, these protocols lack interoperability. Fortunately, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is...
aiexpress.io
Supernormal Raises $10M in Seed Funding
Supernormal, a Stockholm, Sweden and NYC-based supplier of a generative AI note-taking platform for enterprise communication, raised $10M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Balderton Capital, with participation from EQT Ventures, Acequia Capital and byFounders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden the group...
aiexpress.io
Scythe Robotics raises $42M to scale autonomous lawnmowers
Scythe Robotics, a Colorado-based developer of autonomous lawnmowers for the skilled panorama business, raised $42 million in Collection B financing. The spherical was led by Vitality Impression Companions and included extra new buyers ArcTern Ventures, Alumni Ventures and Amazon’s Alexa Fund, alongside participation from present buyers True Ventures, Impressed Capital and extra.
aiexpress.io
Global Screening Services Raises $45M in Funding
Global Screening Services (GSS), a London, UK-based RegTech firm, raised $45M in funding. The spherical was led by AlixPartners, The Cynosure Group, and MUFG. Randal Quarles, chairman and co-founder of The Cynosure Group, and former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve System and Chairman of the Monetary Stability Board, has joined the GSS board. William Langford, International Head of Monetary Crimes Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer for the Americas at MUFG, will function an observer to the GSS Board.
aiexpress.io
Zift Solutions Raises $70M in Funding
Zift Solutions, a Cary, NC-based supplier of Associate Relationship Administration (PRM) and By-Channel Advertising Automation (TCMA) software program, raised $70m in funding. Investcorp Expertise Companions led the spherical with participation from institutional buyers Arrowroot, Oxx, SSM, and AshGrove Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for go-to-market...
Ethos Wallet raises $4.2M to build out applications on blockchain founded by former Meta employees
Crypto startup Ethos Wallet announced Thursday that it had raised $4.2 million. Ethos Wallet said Wednesday that it had raised $4.2 million to hire more developers, help it build more applications for the Ethos Wallet, and create a mobile app. Cofounder and CEO Nadia Eldeib said part of the money...
