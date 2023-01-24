Global Screening Services (GSS), a London, UK-based RegTech firm, raised $45M in funding. The spherical was led by AlixPartners, The Cynosure Group, and MUFG. Randal Quarles, chairman and co-founder of The Cynosure Group, and former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve System and Chairman of the Monetary Stability Board, has joined the GSS board. William Langford, International Head of Monetary Crimes Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer for the Americas at MUFG, will function an observer to the GSS Board.

