US concert booking website Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack last year that led to it botching sales for Taylor Swift's US tour, it told lawmakers on Tuesday as it apologized to the pop superstar and her fans. Critics have long accused the company of being a monopoly, but fan outrage boiled over in November as website outages left thousands of "Swifties" who had been hoping to catch the 33-year-old "Bad Blood" singer's Eras tour empty-handed.
Artists, activists, and music lovers are once again calling for the break up of Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The two companies merged in 2010 forming Live Nation Entertainment but critics of the company claim it has a monopoly on the live entertainment industry. While a monopoly is not illegal, abusing a monopoly position is. Here's how the industry got here and what the future could hold.

