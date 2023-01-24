Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
KFVS12
Cows on the loose after semi truck fire near Sikeston
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. 2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel. Updated: 13 hours ago. Two men were arrested...
WBBJ
Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
WBBJ
Authorities investigating fire in vacant home
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson. Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
Covington Leader
Undercover operation shows 80% of Covington businesses in compliance with beer laws
A recent compliance check by Covington Police resulted in three arrests, said police chief Donna Turner. On Jan. 20, the department used a confidential informant under the legal drinking age to test whether or not businesses licensed to sell beer would sell to a minor. The operation, done in conjunction...
KFVS12
Counterfeit bills being circulated in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - “Motion picture” money has been found being used around the town. According to a post on the Caruthersville Police Department Facebook page, there have been multiple reports of counterfeit or “motion picture” money being found and circulated throughout Caruthersville. The police dept....
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
KFVS12
Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Deadly shooting under...
Kait 8
Semi-truck rollover crash cleared
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned semi-truck stalled traffic Thursday morning on one Northeast Arkansas highway. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 on Highway 135 just north of the State Highway 90 intersection in Clay County. ArDOT reported at 11 a.m....
KFVS12
Cape deer hunt
Cape deer hunt
Body identified as missing TN woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
WBBJ
Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
KFVS12
Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.
Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.
KFVS12
Fake money circulating in Caruthersville, Mo.
Fake money circulating in Caruthersville, Mo.
