Caruthersville, MO

Kait 8

Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
BATESVILLE, AR
KFVS12

Cows on the loose after semi truck fire near Sikeston

Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. 2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel. Two men were arrested...
SIKESTON, MO
WBBJ

Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges

Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot

Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Authorities investigating fire in vacant home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson. Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fire Victim Identified

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Counterfeit bills being circulated in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - “Motion picture” money has been found being used around the town. According to a post on the Caruthersville Police Department Facebook page, there have been multiple reports of counterfeit or “motion picture” money being found and circulated throughout Caruthersville. The police dept....
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
WBBJ

JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
KFVS12

PORTAGEVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Semi-truck rollover crash cleared

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned semi-truck stalled traffic Thursday morning on one Northeast Arkansas highway. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 on Highway 135 just north of the State Highway 90 intersection in Clay County. ArDOT reported at 11 a.m....
CLAY COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Cape deer hunt

Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions. Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo. A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
WREG

HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
SIKESTON, MO
WBBJ

Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO

