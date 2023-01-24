ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marking the Moment

Our tour around the country where we are marking the moment of our historic Bicentenary continues. We are now in Los Angeles. It is always a lovely occasion. We gather. We enjoy fellowship. We have a short program, where we see the results of the $62 million capital campaign; we admire the slides of a renovated campus. We then learn about program and opportunities for learning in the present. And we have a liturgy that recognizes the sin and grace of the past and prays for a future that is committed to inclusion.
Welcome to the Residence

It is wonderful to welcome to General Theological Seminary the students who are on the hybrid MDiv. We are delighted that you are in the amazing city of New York. Thank you for coming. We live in a season where you have many options in theological education. In Alexandria, VA.,...
