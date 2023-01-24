ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Massive Blaze Consumes Structure in San Bernardino

By Key News Network
 2 days ago

San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters battled an intense blaze that consumed a structure in the city of San Bernardino Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qp1Ke_0kPGJycH00
Jonathan Martin / KNN

Just before 10:00 p.m., Jan. 23, San Bernardino County Fire Department received reports of a residential structure fire on the 1700 block of North Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a building with heavy pressurized smoke. Just after 10:00 p.m., the fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire and additional units were requested.

Before additional units responded, the building was well involved with flames through the roof when firefighters switched to defensive operations.

Flames shooting from the roof made contact with overhead power lines, setting off a display of sparks.

Firefighters continued to work on fully extinguishing the contained fire. It is currently unknown if the building was occupied when the flames erupted.

The property appears to have been listed as commercial at one point as well as residential.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jonathan Martin, Video Journalist / KNN

Comments / 9

 

Key News Network

Key News Network

Key News Network

