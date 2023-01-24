Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
SPRING INTO GARDENING CLASSES COMING IN MARCH
The Douglas County Master Gardeners program of the Oregon State University Extension Service will have its “Spring into Gardening” classes on Saturday March 11th. They will take place at Phoenix School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Small Farms Program Coordinator Logan Bennett...
KCBY
Empire Fishing Pier repairs to begin Wednesday
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Billeter Marine to repair the Empire Fishing Pier, the City said in a news release this week. Work is scheduled to start on Wednesday, January 25, with an estimated completion date of Tuesday, February 28. "Please use...
kqennewsradio.com
MIKE WINTERS LAWN AND GARDEN SHOW 1.25.23
Douglas County’s Commissioner of Dirt Mike Winters, has the weekly local lawn and garden program. Click here to download later listening: MWLGS 1 25 2023.
klcc.org
LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities
Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS PERSONS POINT IN TIME COUNT EVENT ON THURSDAY
A number of local organizations are involved in the Homeless Persons Point in Time Count Event on Thursday. United Community Action Network Shelter Program Manager Erica Kimrey of the Gary Leif Navigation Center, said it will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Southeast Lane Avenue in downtown Roseburg. Kimrey said services on-site will include showers, vaccines, haircuts, job assistance, food boxes, clothing, hygiene bags and more. A food truck will be on site to provide a meal.
kqennewsradio.com
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH 12:00 P.M. FRIDAY
An Air Stagnation Advisory continues through 12:00 p.m. Friday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said stagnant air may lead to deteriorating air quality. The Advisory area includes the valleys of Douglas and four nearby counties. Air stagnation may apply especially in and near areas...
traveloregon.com
Crab, Concerts and Crafts in Coos Bay
Coos Bay, North Bend & Charleston are where the land meets the bay and the sea, opening up an abundance of possibilities for your next journey. Come explore our urban conveniences surrounded by nature’s majesty. The Coos Bay area is famous for wild dunes, miles of windswept beaches, and...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
kpic
North Bend firefighters safely deliver baby in mom's apartment
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
kezi.com
Coos Bay School District, Fire Department fined for burning asbestos, DEQ says
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos Bay School District and Coos Bay Fire Department are facing fines totaling almost $95,000 after the Oregon Department of Environmental quality issued violations in December 2022 relating to a “burn to learn” event in October 2021. According to notices issued by the...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR DEPOSITING TRASH WITHIN 100 YARDS OF A WATERWAY
A female transient was cited for depositing trash within 100 yards of a waterway on Tuesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:00 a.m. the 31-year old was contacted at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect’s camp was set up in the interior area near the nature trail. Her campsite was about 60 feet from Newton Creek and approximately 100 feet from the bank of the duck pond. There was a large amount of trash surrounding her campsite, both in shopping carts and on the ground.
eugeneweekly.com
‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’
“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast
Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
kqennewsradio.com
MORNING CONVERSATION 1.26.23
Umpqua Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Wayne Patterson talks about Wednesday night’s Pitch Night event at Backside Brewing Company. Click here to download for later listening: 830 1 26 23.
kezi.com
Apartment fire in Eugene leaves one dead, another in the hospital
EUGENE, Ore. -- Fire crews say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after an apartment fire in Eugene. Right before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire were called out to an apartment building at 2966 Willamette St. According to...
winstonwarrior.org
Homelessness: A Growing Issue
In the past, homeless camps were found in more out of the way locations like under bridges. Homelessness has always been in Douglas County, but with our growing population more people are without homes, and it’s becoming more visible. This is not a new problem but it has now...
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
A driver was cited following an overnight traffic stop in Roseburg early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:40 a.m. officers stopped a motorhome at the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Highland Street for traffic violations. Dispatch confirmed that the driving status of 41-year old Joshua McCreary of Roseburg was suspended at the misdemeanor level. McCreary was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, having an expired registration sticker and for failure of a previous violator to file.
kezi.com
Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE TRANSIENT FOR DEPOSITING TRASH NEAR A WATERWAY
Roseburg Police cited a transient for depositing trash within 100 yards of a waterway, on Monday. An RPD report said at 9:30 a.m. the 39-year old man was contacted in his camp along a creek, about 100 feet east of Interstate 5 in Gaddis Park. The camp is approximately 10 feet from the bank of the creek, which flows into the South Umpqua River. There was a large amount of trash scattered all around the camp site, as well as a large amount of trash in and around his tent.
