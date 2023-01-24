Read full article on original website
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Dragons scored in double digits as Hutchinson (17-4, 11-4) remained unbeaten at home on the season (11-0). Monae Duffy led the charge with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Mya Williams scored 11 of her total 19 in the first nine minutes of the contest as...
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in McPherson. The Dodge City High School basketball team will have a game with Clearwater High School on January 26, 2023, 13:00:00. The Olathe South High School basketball team will have a game with Wichita Southeast High School on January 26, 2023, 14:45:00.
DERBY, Kan.—The #2 ranked Hutchinson Salthawk Boys' basketball found themselves in a hole at the start of the fourth quarter of play in Derby on Tuesday night, trailing the Panthers by four points 38-34, but found a way to win their twelvth straight victory with a 55-50 win over the scrappy Derby Panthers.
Hutchinson Community College sophomore guard Jayden Garrison was a true team leader down the stretch in a pair of Blue Dragon victories over Independence and Cloud County. Garrison was named the Jayhawk Conference Division I Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday for those performances. The sophomore from Little...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the first four minutes Wednesday night, the Dragons (14-7, 8-7) could do no wrong. Behind three Jayden Garrison treys (one from nearly 35 feet away), Hutchinson quickly built a 19-6 advantage on the visiting Pratt Beavers (12-8, 9-6). The Beavers chipped away at that lead...
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State will embark on a $7.3 million Phase 1 renovation of Wilkins Stadium, home of Shocker softball, that will be made possible in part through a substantial $1.1 million estate gift from long-time Shocker athletic supporter and fan Linda Parke and a generous $100,000 gift from Jeanie and Ricky Brotherton.
Despite the lack of consistency in roles, Wichita State’s bench is averaging a league-best 22.4 points this season.
Jaykwon Walton scored a career-high 24 points, including a game-tying three in the final seconds of regulation, but Wichita State fell in overtime to visiting Tulane, 95-90, Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers (10-10, 3-5 American) led by as many as 18 points late in the first half...
Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Today's installment from our Throwback Thursday collection takes us to the northwest corner...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
INMAN, Kan. — The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is bringing in two candidates for interviews this week for its superintendent vacancy. The district is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will...
KS Teacher of the Year receives keys to new car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year got his brand-new car, for the year. Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling across the Sunflower State to take part and speak in various workshops and college prep classes. To handle all that driving, Enterprise has gifted him a brand new car for the length of his tenure.
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — USD 308 staff took part in a two-day training on Bal-A-Vis-X, a brain-body integration program used in classrooms to assist students in nervous system regulation. On the weekend of January 14, 2023, staff from Faris Elementary and McCandless Elementary participated in interactive training on the Bal-A-Vis-X...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several. Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. The Commission also received the developer’s petition for a traffic signal at First and Spencer and approved an engineering agreement with MKEC Engineering for the improvements. The City will pay for 67% of the cost of the signal (estimated total cost of $672,000), and the developer will pay for the rest of the improvements.
YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School announced last week their newest Ag project, School Yard Eggs. The school's flock of 1 year-old hens have started laying eggs and are getting accustomed to their new coop and surroundings. K-3 students at Yoder Charter School are taking care of the chickens...
