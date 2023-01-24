ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

MHHS basketball games at Greenbrier to be made up Monday

A makeup date has been set the Mountain Home High School basketball games at Greenbrier. The games, originally scheduled for Tuesday at the Panther Pavilion, will be played Monday night. There will be no junior varsity games. The girls’ game tips off at 6 followed by the boys’ contest, and...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
James A. Rorex, 71, Norfork (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old James A. Rorex of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Rorex died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
NORFORK, AR
MH among schools to close campuses Wednesday

The Mountain Home School District has announced its closure on Wednesday due to the recent winter weather. Mountain Home will join Gainesville, Lutie, Izard County, Dora, Thornfield, Mountain View, West Plains, Hollister, Forsyth, Branson and Ava school districts and Mountain Home Christian Academy in calling off classes. Several other school...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Frances Dwyer, 78, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Frances Dwyer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 23, 2023 at the age of 78. She was born December 14, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of George and Mary Toomey. She married her lifelong sweetheart, Dennis Dwyer on March 9, 1963, in Chicago. Fran was the proud mother of Erin (Scott) Beebe, Dennis (Katie), and Emmett. Fran was a cherished and beaming grandmother to Marty, Kevin, Connie, Emmett and Sarah; devoted sister, to Mary Prince, Bunny Hamburg, Florence Ackerman, Janet (Jim) Frain, George (Karla) Toomey, and BJ (Marian) Toomey and preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Antoinette Barr.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kenneth Leon Looney Sr., 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Kenneth Leon Looney, Sr., 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Kenneth was born on October 25, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas, to Marcus and Dolores Vialpando Looney. He graduated from Franklin High School in Stockton, California. Ken served in the United States Navy from 1971 until he retired as a Master Chief Electronic Technician. He married Beverly Stevens on March 18, 1996 in Mountain View, Arkansas. He was a member of the Mountain Home Masonic Lodge #263, Mountain Home Elks Lodge #1714, and the V.F.W. Post #3246. He enjoyed traveling and especially loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MH School District to run snow routes Thursday; most area schools to be closed

The Mountain Home School District announced classes will be in session on Thursday. The buses will be running snow routes. In his announcement, Superintendent Dr. Jake Long says he understands the local “schools are a warm place with food that could be a blessing to many” while several residences remain without power. Dr. Long says it might also “create anxiety for some due to having to get dressed and ready without the normal sanitary procedures.” School officials are encouraging families to make the best decisions for their children, but bathrooms, showers and locker rooms will be made available for any student requesting their use. Dr. Long says, “We plan to have warm buildings, warm meals and warm hearts.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
More snow to come Tuesday night

Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area

Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Fire damages barn west of golf course

A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Local snow totals triple previous daily record

Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Gassville traffic light out; use caution

Gassville Mayor Jeff Braim states the traffic signal at U.S. Highway 62/412 and Arkansas 126 is out. Drivers should use caution when traveling through the area.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits, and The Boot for the latest updates.
GASSVILLE, AR

