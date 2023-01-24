Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022
FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Narcotics, Firearm in Search Warrant
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force seize a firearm, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl in a search warrant. According to a press release from the task force, On Wednesday January 25, Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. assisted the task force in executing a narcotic search warrant at Apartment 4 on 111 Oak Street in Binghamton.
wxhc.com
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff for Fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff has recently made an arrest after an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services. Officer’s arrested 26 year old Samantha R. Coville of Cortland. Coville allegedly failed to provide required income information to the Department of Social Services and then proceeded to file fraudulent paperwork regarding her household income.
Broome County woman wanted for drug possession
Yager is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
NewsChannel 36
Police: Trio break window with dumbbell during Big Flats mini-mart burglary
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is looking for the three people responsible for stealing cigarettes and other tobacco related items during a burglary that happened Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office said sometime around 2 a.m., three people walked up to Harnas' Mart on Sing Sing...
New York State Man Charged With DWI After Passing Out Behind the Wheel
You snooze, you lose. This was the case for one New York state man, who offcials say passed out behind the wheel in the middle of the road early Friday morning. There is no word exactly how intoxicated the suspect allegedly was at the time of his siesta. But it's clealry safe to say this guy had no business operating a motor vehicle of any kind.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
Addison man arrested on rape charge
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday. According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a […]
wxhc.com
Sheriff Asking for Assistance in Identifying Suspects
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a possible burglary that took place on January 11th at the Real Deals Store on Route 281 in Cortlandville. The three suspects (pictures below) appear to be looking through shipping boxes located in the rear...
WKTV
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
WKTV
Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
Cortland woman charged with welfare fraud
Yesterday, January 25th, a Cortland woman was arrested and charged with Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny, both felonies.
Two arrested in murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 16-year-old also a suspect
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Darian Stevenson contributed to this report. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who died when she was shot walking back from a corner store in Syracuse after buying milk for her family. Dahviere R. Griswold,...
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police
A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
cnycentral.com
'Los tenemos:' Remembering Brexialee after suspects in her senseless murder arrested
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — “By all accounts, Brexi was an extraordinary young lady," Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile began in a press conference held Thursday morning. The Syracuse Police Department announced the press conference to share news of the arrest of two suspects in the drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Johnson City man pleads guilty to machete murder
Today in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man pled guilty to a murder that occurred on New Year's Eve in 2021.
Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
See suspect open fire on 3 Syracuse police officers; one 18-year-old charged (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chilling videos released by Syracuse police Wednesday show how a person opened fire on three police officers Tuesday afternoon. The person, who was walking across Fabius Street, ran when officers pulled up in an unmarked SUV. The person turned and opened fire on the officers, forcing...
