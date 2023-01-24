Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
Historic Utah snowfall a step toward drought control, government officials say
Utah government officials from the Department of Natural Resources and House of Representatives say recent historic snowfall and precipitation levels are not reasons to press the brakes on statewide and local conservation efforts. This month, the Natural Resource Conservation Service of Utah reported Utah’s snow water equivalent as 195% of...
890kdxu.com
The 20 Things Utahns Will Do When They Go To Las Vegas
Sure, everybody talks about Las Vegas as the place to get wild. People go there try new drugs, drink new things, and lose all their money in a haze of breathless debauchery. But when you're from Southern Utah, your idea of a "wild and crazy time" might be slightly different.
Utah resorts are packing on the snowpack
With the near-constant stream of snowstorms coming through our mountains, the numbers keep going up and up.
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say.
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
890kdxu.com
Baby Names So Unpopular Even Utah Won’t Use Them
Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
cityweekly.net
Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again
Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
Utah ranked second-healthiest state in the U.S.
Utah is ranked as the second healthiest population in the U.S. following Hawaii.
9 cases involving illegally killed trophy deer and elk being prosecuted: DWR
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Prosecutors are currently working on nine separate cases involving trophy-sized deer and elk being killed illegally in Utah, according to the Division of Wildlife Resources. Per Utah State Code 23-13-2, a “trophy” buck deer has an outside antler measurement of 24 inches or greater while a “trophy” elk is defined […]
'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
890kdxu.com
6 Weirdest Things Found in Utah Public Restrooms
What are the weirdest things found in Utah public restrooms? There are plenty. I was actually shocked when I got the answers to this question. I compiled a list and tried to keep it clean, but these are restrooms. Apparently everyone thinks that what happens in the restroom, stays in the restroom. I wish that were true, and that you kept it to your own stall, and cleaned up after yourself.
Park Record
Plans for a new uranium mill in Utah announced
Canada-based Western Vanadium & Uranium announced in a news release that it plans to build a “state-of-the-art” uranium, vanadium and cobalt mill in Utah to process ore “mined both from mines owned by Western and ore produced by other miners.” The announcement does not specify where in Utah the company plans to build the facility, only that it took two years to select and acquire the site, which was chosen “based on the support of local municipal and county officials.” While George Glasier, the company’s CEO, wouldn’t return our calls asking about the specific location, he told the Salt Lake Tribune it is planned for just outside Green River, Utah, near the site of a now defunct nuclear power plant proposal. It’s another twist in the weird Western politics surrounding uranium mills.
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
KSLTV
Wet winter leads to flooding at Bonneville Salt Flats
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Bonneville Salt Flats have flooded after all the rain Utah has had this winter. Geologist Jeremiah Bernau with the Utah Geological Survey has studied the Salt Flats for six years. He said this is the wettest he’s ever seen it. “It’s extremely diluted,”...
ABC 15 News
New lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't actually contain whisky
You can find those tiny Fireball shooter bottles at most grocery or convenience stores for a very low price, but a new class action lawsuit claims those tiny bottles don't actually contain any whisky. A new class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims that Sazerac Company, Inc., the maker of Fireball,...
Utah to Implement Emergency Feeding Plan Due to Deep Snow and Poor Deer Health
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is taking drastic measures to prevent a severe winter die-off of mule deer. According to a press release provided to Field & Stream, the agency instituted emergency deer feeding protocols in parts of northern Utah on January 20. The Utah DWR is feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County and will also distribute feed at one location in Summit County.
The state of the state is cold
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
A driver’s guide to snow tires in Utah
Here’s when and where Utah drivers might need snow tires.
Frigid air holding on before more active weather
We are halfway through the workweek. Last night and early this morning brought snow showers to northern Utah, creating a mess on the roads. With how cold it was, the snow ratios were high meaning we saw light and fluffy snow which helped the system that moved through to overperform.
ksl.com
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
