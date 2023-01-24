ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

SPI Advisory closes Sale of Oaklawn urban apartment complex

By Lisa Hay
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZXYN_0kPGGsiE00

The Dallas-based multifamily private equity firm, SPI Advisory, LLC announced the sale of The Dylan Apartments & Townhomes, an upscale, urban apartment community located off of Cedar Springs Rd. in the vibrant Oaklawn neighborhood of Dallas, Texas.

Positioned in the heart of Dallas, adjacent to Dallas North Tollway, and just minutes from Dallas Love Field Airport, the controlled-access North Dallas property offers residents authentic metropolitan living.

Constructed in 2009, The Dylan sits on 3 acres housing seven buildings comprising 125 units with 10 to 18-foot ceilings averaging 750 to 1,650 square feet. Amenities include unobstructed Dallas skyline views, a newly renovated clubhouse & executive business center, a resort-style pool, and proximity to the metroplex’s most prominent economic drivers and employment centers.

“We successfully acquired The Dylan in the middle of the Covid-19 Lockdowns of 2020 and it was an honor to steward The Dylan through its recent physical transformation,” said Michael Becker, Principal at SPI Advisory in a statement. “We wish the new owner success in their mission to transition the property from a market rate rental community to an affordable housing community for the residents of Dallas.”

The Dylan was initially acquired by SPI Advisory and its 1031 Exchange partners in August 2022. Over the past few years of ownership, SPI and its partners have enjoyed supervising the completion of extensive exterior and interior design renovations & contemporary upgrades to the property’s amenities.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: An East Dallas Duplex with Lots of Potential

The stately home at 6128–6130 Victor Street is “quintessential old East Dallas,” listing agent Angela Thornhill says. Built in 1936, it has that classic Tudor look: a pitched roof with decorative trim, arches, a chimney cap, covered porches. There are hardwood floors, old-timey phone nooks, arches between rooms, and quaint fireplaces. It “even [has] the old hardware with the glass knocks that people really love seeing,” she says. “It takes you back in time.” It’s a historic house full of character, but unlike many homes in Dallas, it’s a duplex. And it has been since it was built.
DALLAS, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

$520 Million Omni PGA Frisco Resort Accepting Reservations Starting May 2023

Omni PGA Frisco Resort is now accepting reservations for May 2023 and beyond. Deep in the heart of Texas, the destination resort will debut 500 luxurious guest rooms and suites as well as 10 four-bedroom private Ranch Houses - each with panoramic golf course views, upgraded amenities and a 24/7 Ranch House Concierge for an added VIP service experience.
FRISCO, TX
Greyson F

Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town

The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas

Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Midcentury Fans Will Love This Oak Cliff ‘70s Lovely

Midcentury modern architecture is one of the most iconic aesthetics in the history of American homes and these days, we can’t get enough of it. These incredible houses are defined by clean lines, minimalist design, oversized windows, and open interiors where fun meets functionality. So, it’s exciting to see a gorgeous midcentury marvel hit the market (even if it’s not technically midcentury-built.)
DALLAS, TX
crosstimbersgazette.com

Study ranks Flower Mound best place to live in Texas

Flower Mound ranks No. 1 in a list of the best places to live in Texas, according to study by Rocket Homes, a real estate and mortgage lending company. To create this ranking, Rocket Homes analyzed 70 of the most populated cities in Texas using key metrics including crime and unemployment rates, housing costs, median monthly income and more. Flower Mound was ranked No. 1 in all of Texas thanks to its low property and violent crime rates, a proportionate housing cost to income ratio, low unemployment rate and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Area Restaurants Get 15 James Beard Award Nods in Semifinals

The James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced, and both Dallas and Fort Worth have a good showing — a token of our flourishing local food scene. The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize superior cuisine, hospitality, emerging chefs, all of those rolled into one (best restaurant), plus pastries and booze.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Young Boy Assists Plano Police With Silver Alert

A father and son helped return a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease home after reporting a vehicle to 911. The Plano and Richardson police departments recognized the two citizens on Monday for their assistance with this Silver Alert. While returning home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios...
PLANO, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
406
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy