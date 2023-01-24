The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is one of 13 downtown historic performing arts centers seeking on-going $20 million in operating support from New York State. The coalition, known as Alive Downtowns!, have met virtually since the start of the pandemic. Their goal is to encourage New York lawmakers to think of the upstate historic theatres as they do zoos and aquariums and public television statewide – organizations that have great public benefit to the citizens of the state.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO