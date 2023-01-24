Read full article on original website
CCIDA Officials Say 2022 ‘Epic’ Year for Chautauqua County
Officials report 2022 was an “epic” year for Chautauqua County. CCIDA CEO and Deputy County Executive for Economic Development Mark Geise presented the 2022 Annual Report on the CCIDA to the Board on Tuesday. He said the IDA Board had approved more than 50 projects in 2022, which...
Reg Lenna Part of Coalition Seeking Funding from NYS
The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is one of 13 downtown historic performing arts centers seeking on-going $20 million in operating support from New York State. The coalition, known as Alive Downtowns!, have met virtually since the start of the pandemic. Their goal is to encourage New York lawmakers to think of the upstate historic theatres as they do zoos and aquariums and public television statewide – organizations that have great public benefit to the citizens of the state.
IDA Board Approves Partial Funding Toward Airport Study
The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board has approved using $25,000 toward an Airport Market Analysis Study. IDA CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise said the goal is to do the study as part of hopefully bringing back Essential Air Service to the Jamestown Airport. The...
City Council Proposes Salary Increases, Charter Change Defining Mayor’s Role
Jamestown City Council is proposing to increase both Council and the Mayor’s salaries with some caveats following recommendations by the Jamestown Salary Review Commission. Finance Chair Kim Ecklund said the consensus from Council members is to raise the City Council member’s salary to $7,000; the Council President’s salary to $8,000; and the Mayor’s salary to $82,000.
IDEA Coalition Community Meeting for Black/African Americans Tonight at Love School
The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Love Elementary School and is open to the public. I.D.E.A. Project Director Bishop Leecroft Clarke said the meeting is one of several being held in Chautauqua County to provide “opportunities to engage directly with members of marginalized populations to understand the barriers that keep them from feeling fully part of our community.”
Legislature Approves Creation of Media Information Officer with Some Contention
The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved the creation of a County Media Information Officer position, but not without some contention. The position will be charged with disseminating all county communications and will be located in the County Executive’s office. Democratic Legislator Susan Parker said she was against the creation...
WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 26, 2023
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com. THU JAN 26. Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown...
[LISTEN] The Swedish Hour – January 22, 2023
Take a tour of Scandinavia without ever leaving Jamestown. The Swedish Hour is hosted by Gerd Brigiotta provides listeners with a weekly opportunity to explore a wide and diverse selection of traditional Scandinavian music. Sundays at 3 a.m. (9 a.m. Swedish Time) and 7 p.m.
