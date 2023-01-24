ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFRnA_0kPGFmhJ00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children map shows that three children were missing for a long period of time in Jefferson County, Hamilton County and Blount County. All of them were under the age of 18. One child has not been found since the 60s.

DNA Doe Project cases in Tennessee, Kentucky

Today, these missing people would be over 40 years old. However, since there were no updates or additional information about their whereabouts, the public only has their photos and information provided to law enforcement during the time of their disappearances.

Dennis Lloyd Martin, 1969

In the late 60s, a child’s disappearance was very mysterious after the family could not find him in the Smokies.

Dennis Lloyd Martin, 6, was with his family visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with family members on June 1969, according to NamUs.

Martin was reportedly playing a game of hide and seek near the Appalachian Trail. According to NamUs, “He was behind a bush in the area and has never been seen again.”

Woman found in Gatlinburg unidentified after 48 years

During the search, there was no evidence of where he went while playing the game.

Martin is a White male with brown hair and eyes. He would be 60 years old.

If anyone has any information in regards to Martin, call 911 or Great Smoky Mountain Police at 1-865-436-1230. Click here for his photo.

David “Little David” Clayton Warner, 1983

In the early 80s, a child was reported missing after his family found that he did not come home after planning to attend an event at a church in Jefferson City.

David Clayton Warner, 12, was planning to go to a function at a small independent church down the street from his Beerler Avenue home, according to NamUs. Warner reportedly did not go inside the church but instead went to get something to eat at Druther’s Restaurant.

NamUs said Warren watched TV at a friend’s house until 7 p.m. and then told his friend that he was going home.

Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project

Warner’s family checked his bed only to find his bed covers were bundled up in a way that could be viewed as a decoy. At first, police believed Warner was with some friends or ran away but soon launched a search with no trace of the child.

Warner is a white male with strawberry-blonde hair and brown eyes. He would be 51 years old.

If anyone has any information in regards to Warner, call 911 or Jefferson City Police Department at 1-865-475-3482. Click here for his photo.

Tonetta Y. Carlisle, 1989

In the late 80s, there was a teen who was supposed to return home from school in Chattanooga. However, she never came home.

Tonetta Y. Carlisle, who was 15 years old at the time, was last seen wearing a pink blouse with white stripes and a denim skirt. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there was suspected foul play in the missing case.

Carlisle is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She would be 49 years old.

If anyone has any information in regards to Carlisle, call 911 or Chattanooga Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit. Click here for her photo.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 5

M R
2d ago

this is so sad! I feel for the families and can't imagine how bad it would be to have a child go missing and no answers. I live in Appalachia and can see how the one kid could have simply wandered off and wasn't able to find his way back. the other two sound like someone took them.

Reply
6
Mama25
2d ago

I think the Martin case was the one that was a crazy story. People have been disappearing in the Smokies forever.

Reply
3
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'

ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WATE

Lawsuit claims Pigeon Forge hotel employed children

A federal lawsuit filed against a Pigeon Forge hotel alleging it violated labor laws by denying workers wages and employing minors, two of which where under the age of 12. Lawsuit claims Pigeon Forge hotel employed children. A federal lawsuit filed against a Pigeon Forge hotel alleging it violated labor...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. authorities searching for 4 ‘endangered’ runaways

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for four missing endangered runaways, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. Jaeley Sheree Williams, 14, was last seen on Jan. 25 at her home in Sevier County, officials said. Williams has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′10″ and 148 pounds.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. The Seven...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
LOUISVILLE, TN
WATE

Blood donations help young boy fighting leukemia

A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend. A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend. The Seven on 1/26. News at 6 on 1/26. News at 5 on 1/26. News at 5 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman recounts moments after suspected bank robber crashes motorcycle

CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa. Woman recounts moments after suspected bank robber …. CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
Charleston News Link

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
CHARLESTON, TN
WATE

Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well.  The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown.  “My mamaw and papa raised […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wjhl.com

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting. Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. Roundball Round Up: Science Hill...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Alcoa Bank Robbery Update, Child Dies from Flu in East Tennessee │The Seven

0:10 - Alcoa Bank Robbery Update 1:05 City Council to Vote on Unsupervised Tethering 2:19 Gatlinburg-Pittman Player Collapses 3:10 Child Dies from Flu in East Tennessee 3:40 Storms, Winds Likely Overnight and Wednesday Morning. Alcoa Bank Robbery Update, Child Dies from Flu in …. 0:10 - Alcoa Bank Robbery Update...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa Walmart

CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa. Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa …. CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy