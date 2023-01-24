ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

ncconstructionnews.com

Eli Lilly adds $450 million to expansion at Research Triangle Park

Global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co. has announced plans to expand its manufacturing plant under construction in the Raleigh-Durham area because of the rising demand for its diabetes drugs. “We’re on track to achieve the goal we shared in November 2022 of doubling capacity by the end of this...
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26

Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
GREENSBORO, NC
Chronicle

Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding

After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Phase 1 Map of Orange County Broadband Project Released

The internet provider Lumos, formerly NorthState, released a map of the first phase of its Orange County broadband project earlier this month. The project aims to bring high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county. At a recent meeting with Orange County staff, Lumos reported they have...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Boom Supersonic, Piedmont Triad International Airport have a lease on the runway

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s fledgling facility to build a supersonic commercial airliner at Piedmont Triad International Airport, first announced just about a year ago, appears ready to take wing. First. Boom scheduled an event for Thursday afternoon at the airport and promised Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) along with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Contact! Raleigh students connect with International Space Station astronauts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The International Space Station is more than 250 miles above Earth and its from there that astronauts spoke to students in Raleigh. Packed into an auditorium, the Brentwood Magnet Elementary School of Engineering student body voiced pressing questions into space. Fourth-grader Drew Deunn-ell learned a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

New ID verification system unveiled at RDU airport

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a new identity verification system you’ll be able to use next time you fly out of RDU airport. The system comes from a company called CLEAR and it was introduced during a news conference Wednesday. Company leaders say rather than using your ID or wallet, you can come to one of the kiosks and use your eyes or fingers to prove your identity. From there, one of the ambassadors will take you through physical security.
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Rare comet visible from Raleigh starting Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you ready for a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event? Sky gazers in central North Carolina will have the opportunity to witness something that hasn’t been seen in 50,000 years starting on Thursday night. Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, discovered last March, will be visible to the...
RALEIGH, NC

