Eli Lilly adds $450 million to expansion at Research Triangle Park
Global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co. has announced plans to expand its manufacturing plant under construction in the Raleigh-Durham area because of the rising demand for its diabetes drugs. “We’re on track to achieve the goal we shared in November 2022 of doubling capacity by the end of this...
Boom Supersonic kicks off Overture SuperFactory construction in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro. The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as fast facility, and customer delivery...
Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26
Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding
After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
Vice President visiting North Carolina, focusing on small businesses
Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Triangle Thursday to highlight small business.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
Phase 1 Map of Orange County Broadband Project Released
The internet provider Lumos, formerly NorthState, released a map of the first phase of its Orange County broadband project earlier this month. The project aims to bring high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county. At a recent meeting with Orange County staff, Lumos reported they have...
Missing Middle housing might come to Chapel Hill, residents voice varying opinions
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The town of Chapel Hill may follow neighboring Raleigh in adding more dense development inside municipal (city or town) limits. A recent Chapel Hill housing report shows people pay a premium to live in Chapel Hill compared to neighboring communities. Still, town planners said...
Boom Supersonic, Piedmont Triad International Airport have a lease on the runway
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s fledgling facility to build a supersonic commercial airliner at Piedmont Triad International Airport, first announced just about a year ago, appears ready to take wing. First. Boom scheduled an event for Thursday afternoon at the airport and promised Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) along with […]
Orange County doctor sues NC seeking to overturn state restrictions on abortion pill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A gynecologist based in Orange County has filed a federal lawsuit in Greensboro to implore the state of North Carolina to overturn a restriction on access to the controversial abortion drug mifepristone, creating yet another battlefield in the dispute about access to the drug. Dr....
Contact! Raleigh students connect with International Space Station astronauts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The International Space Station is more than 250 miles above Earth and its from there that astronauts spoke to students in Raleigh. Packed into an auditorium, the Brentwood Magnet Elementary School of Engineering student body voiced pressing questions into space. Fourth-grader Drew Deunn-ell learned a...
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
North Carolina city ranked 2nd in US for biggest increases in housing prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best. The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – […]
New ID verification system unveiled at RDU airport
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a new identity verification system you’ll be able to use next time you fly out of RDU airport. The system comes from a company called CLEAR and it was introduced during a news conference Wednesday. Company leaders say rather than using your ID or wallet, you can come to one of the kiosks and use your eyes or fingers to prove your identity. From there, one of the ambassadors will take you through physical security.
Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
New blood test more accurate in identifying knee osteoarthritis, Duke study finds
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 32.5 million adults in the U.S. “It’s really a joint deterioration that occurs that leads to the loss of function of the joint, but it affects the whole joint,” said Dr. Virginia Kraus, Professor of Medicine at Duke University.
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
Rare comet visible from Raleigh starting Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you ready for a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event? Sky gazers in central North Carolina will have the opportunity to witness something that hasn’t been seen in 50,000 years starting on Thursday night. Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, discovered last March, will be visible to the...
