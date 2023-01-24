ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT responds to domestic violence situation in northeast Charlotte, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Police blocked off an entire northeast Charlotte neighborhood overnight for hours during a domestic violence situation.

It started around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the Hemphill Heights neighborhood, which is located on Rockwell Boulevard West off of West Sugar Creek Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were called to the home because a man inside had reportedly been in a physical fight with a family member, and was inside with a gun threatening suicide.

Police said they established a perimeter and then took out warrants for domestic violence simple assault, as well as an involuntary commitment order.

A Channel 9 crew could see dozens of police cars at the scene, along with members of the SWAT team in tactical gear.

Authorities said the SWAT team and negotiators peacefully deescalated the situation and both parties surrendered.

The scene cleared just after 2 a.m.

