ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden HUD moves to require ‘equity plans’ from localities under fair housing rule

The Biden administration is moving to require state and local governments to submit "equity plans" to the federal government to avoid falling afoul of fair housing rules. The Department of Housing and Urban Development submitted a proposed rule Thursday that would mandate local governments submit plans and reports relating to civil rights concerns or else risk losing access to federal subsidies.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Proposed North Dakota immigration office aimed at improving workforce development

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's Senate Majority Leader says lawmakers are making progress on their number one issue of developing the workforce. "We've done a number of things to try to address it starting with the creation of a new standing committee for workforce development issues. We've got that committee, is loaded down with a number of bills that are trying to address workforce shortage with everything from dealing with professional licensing boards, daycare," said Hogue.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Transportation Today News

American Road & Transportation Builders Association sues EPA over roadside ditch proposal

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) and a coalition of other groups sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in federal court on Wednesday over the agency’s recent proposal that expands federal jurisdiction over roadside ditches. On Dec. 30, the EPA announced a final rule establishing the definition of “waters of the United […] The post American Road & Transportation Builders Association sues EPA over roadside ditch proposal appeared first on Transportation Today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy