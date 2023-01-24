(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's Senate Majority Leader says lawmakers are making progress on their number one issue of developing the workforce. "We've done a number of things to try to address it starting with the creation of a new standing committee for workforce development issues. We've got that committee, is loaded down with a number of bills that are trying to address workforce shortage with everything from dealing with professional licensing boards, daycare," said Hogue.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO