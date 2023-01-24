Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Biden HUD moves to require ‘equity plans’ from localities under fair housing rule
The Biden administration is moving to require state and local governments to submit "equity plans" to the federal government to avoid falling afoul of fair housing rules. The Department of Housing and Urban Development submitted a proposed rule Thursday that would mandate local governments submit plans and reports relating to civil rights concerns or else risk losing access to federal subsidies.
Senate committee advances bill to create new water authority for Jackson
(The Center Square) — A Mississippi bill that would take over the operation of the Jackson’s embattled water and sewer system and hand it to a regional authority passed a Senate committee on Tuesday. Senate Bill 2889, authored by Senate Economic and Workforce Development Chairman David Parker, R-Olive...
It saved Chesapeake Bay, and Floridians could use it to save our waters, too | Column
Congress passed the Clean Water Act in 1972. Congress subsequently voted to override a veto by President Richard Nixon and it became law. The purpose was to provide a guarantee that all Americans would have access to clean and healthy waters throughout America. History has proven that legislation wasn’t always...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Proposed North Dakota immigration office aimed at improving workforce development
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's Senate Majority Leader says lawmakers are making progress on their number one issue of developing the workforce. "We've done a number of things to try to address it starting with the creation of a new standing committee for workforce development issues. We've got that committee, is loaded down with a number of bills that are trying to address workforce shortage with everything from dealing with professional licensing boards, daycare," said Hogue.
Nearly 200 GOP lawmakers blast Biden's EPA for targeting farmers, ranchers: 'Egregious federal overreach'
A coalition of 194 Republican lawmakers joined forces to condemn an environmental regulation governing waterways that they argued could harm thousands of farmers.
Energy & Environment — Biden restores protections to Alaskan national forest
President Biden undoes a Trump-era rollback of protections for the Tongass National Forest. Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) introduces a bill to eliminate a delay on restrictions on EV tax credits in the IRA, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) hits another snag in his plans to remove the state from a carbon-trading partnership. This…
The U.S. reinstates road and logging restrictions on the largest national forest
A federal agency said it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging on the Tongass National Forest in southeast Alaska. USDA's move repeals a Trump administration-era decision.
American Road & Transportation Builders Association sues EPA over roadside ditch proposal
The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) and a coalition of other groups sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in federal court on Wednesday over the agency’s recent proposal that expands federal jurisdiction over roadside ditches. On Dec. 30, the EPA announced a final rule establishing the definition of “waters of the United […] The post American Road & Transportation Builders Association sues EPA over roadside ditch proposal appeared first on Transportation Today.
