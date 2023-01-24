Settling into our new digs

When Mom walked into the living room with my big brother and me, she asked if we could handle bringing the drawers from my dresser into our brand-new bedroom.

“Don’t even think about it,” I claimed while dramatically putting my hands into the air. “We can get them in there in no time flat.”

“Sides,” pronounced the seven-year-old looking up at our mother with the bouffant hairdo. “You don’t need to be doing that since you’re gonna have another baby.”

Once these merrymakers unloaded the things in our hands, we ventured back out into the living room and climbed over a few drawers to find the ones belonging to my dresser.

“I think I see them,” revealed the pastor’s firstborn as he helped me get to them more easily. “I found your drawers over here in the corner next to the yellow rocker.”

“Mercy me,” professed the coal miner as he walked from the bedroom carrying a headboard. “I hope your drawers aren’t on the floor over there in the corner.”

“Because this isn’t the Garden of Eden,” he added with a chuckle while slapping his knee.

“The only time I run around naked is when my towel falls off after getting a bath,” conveyed this dimpled lad as I put my hands on hips and giggled at my own humorous retort.

When these little scalawags reached down to pick up one of the dresser drawers, the U.S. Navy veteran asked if we needed any help with our little project.

“Nah,” answered this blue-eyed brownie as my brother and I showed off our scrawny little biceps while making a muscle. “We drink our milk every day; so, we is big and strong with lots of muscles.”

“All right then,” remarked the former tail gunner before walking back into the bedroom. “I’ll leave you to it and let you big strong boys take care of business.”

When these partners in crime attempted to lift the long wooden drawer, there was a great deal of grunting and groaning before realizing we didn’t have as much brute strength as originally thought.

“I got an idea,” mumbled the second grader with a broad smile while snapping his fingers. “Maybe if we take the clothes out of the drawer, it will be easier to lift.”

After these little munchkins emptied out all the undergarments and socks along with blue jeans and jammies, we lifted the clothes container without any problems and carefully traipsed across the room.

“What’d I tell you,” stated the avid bike rider as we walked through the dining room. “I knew it would be a lot lighter if we took the clothes out.”

When we brought the empty dresser drawer into our brand-new bedroom, the mother of three gave us a perplexed look before inquiring about the contents of the dresser drawer.

“We left them in the living room,” uttered my older sibling with a scrunched-up face. “It was way too heavy; so, I thought it’d be a good idea to take them out.”

These rabble-rousers made a quick exit and returned expeditiously carrying my assorted apparel as we tossed them haphazardly into the drawer lying in the middle of the room.

“I appreciate the help,” assessed Mom as she rolled her eyes and gave out an exasperated sigh. “But maybe we should let the big boys bring in the remaining drawers.”

“Besides,” she continued grabbing onto the little nippers’ hands as they slowly exited the bedroom. “It’s almost time for lunch; so, I need your help in the kitchen.”

Once the noon meal was completed, these youngsters rushed back into our own private sanctuary ahead of the tall slender woman to find the twin beds on opposite sides of the nearly completed space.

As soon as we entered into the large room, these fellow cohorts stopped dead in our tracks with puzzled looks across our little faces while looking up at Mom.

“You don’t look very happy,” commented the dark brunette as she walked into the room. “If I didn’t know any better, I’d think youns didn’t like your new bedroom.”

“We like our new room,” I admitted with a perplexed look splashed across my face. “But we thought our beds would be together; and instead, they’re on opposite sides of the room.”

“Since you boys are getting bigger,” articulated the Sunday school teacher looking down our sullen faces. “We thought it would be nice for you to each have your own side of the room.”

“I guess,” noted John dropping his head as he put his arm around me. “But it’s gonna take some getting used to, cause we’re used to sleeping right next to each other.”

After Mom left the room to get the rest of our belongings from the closet, these little scamps expressed our disappointment about the separated beds.

“First our diving board and now our beds,” whispered the second grader as he drew me in close. “We can’t jump from bed to bed with them on opposite sides of the room.”

“Look on the bright side,” I reasoned while patting my big brother on the back. “We have a brand-new clubhouse in the closet; and all I gotta do is get my buddy Timmy Kennedy to help us build a ladder.”

After Mom came back into the room to make up the beds, we spent the remainder of the afternoon setting our room up and putting everything in its place.

By the time supper called to these mischievous little rascals, our new bedroom was in perfect order.

Later that night when the tall young minister checked in on his offspring to see how we were settling into our new digs, he found us curled up together in my bed fast asleep.