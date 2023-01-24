ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO

When to expect a wintry mix this weekend

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. S​evere thunderstorms in the South could...
GEORGIA STATE
WBBJ

Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week

Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
hard and smart

Warm and Sunny with a Chance of Thunderstorms, A Look at the Weather Forecast for the Eastern States

According to the latest forecast, the weather in the eastern states of the United States is expected to be mostly sunny with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. On Monday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 80s, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will see similar temperatures, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
natureworldnews.com

Winter Storm Forecast: Severe Weather Conditions to Unload in Texas, Northeast

The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather is expected to unfold in portions of the South, Midwest and Northeast this week. Residents and motorists in the affected areas should stay alert with weather forecasts and announcements as the winter storm would become extremely dangerous and challenging for motorists. The...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected

The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
GEORGIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast: Severe Weather Conditions To Unload in Portions of Southern United States; Isolated Tornadoes, Damaging Wind Gusts Possible

Severe weather conditions are expected to unfold in portions of Southern United this week, unloading flooding downpours, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Residents in the forecasted and affected areas should stay updated with the severe weather conditions. In addition, motorists should check the weather in the Southern U.S. before traveling.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy