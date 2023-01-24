ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley restaurants offer new dishes at reduced prices

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a deal on dinner? You can try unique menus from 32 restaurants in the Dayton area at a reduced price during Winter Restaurant Week.

Winter Restaurant Week by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off their menu.

Every restaurant takes its own approach to Winter Restaurant Week, however, most will offer a three-course meal for $20.23, $25.23 or $30.23.

Plus, for every meal served at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to SICSA Pet Adoption Center and the MVRA Education Foundation.

Winter Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 22-29.

You can see a list of participating restaurants and their menus here .

