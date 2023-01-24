Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley restaurants offer new dishes at reduced prices
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a deal on dinner? You can try unique menus from 32 restaurants in the Dayton area at a reduced price during Winter Restaurant Week.
Winter Restaurant Week by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off their menu.Help line for families impacted by addiction launches in Miami Valley
Every restaurant takes its own approach to Winter Restaurant Week, however, most will offer a three-course meal for $20.23, $25.23 or $30.23.
Plus, for every meal served at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to SICSA Pet Adoption Center and the MVRA Education Foundation.
Winter Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 22-29.
You can see a list of participating restaurants and their menus here .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0