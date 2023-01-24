At least 7 dead, 1 injured and suspect in custody after shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, official says

Children who had just been let out from school for the day witnessed the brutal massacre that left seven dead Monday afternoon at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California, authorities said. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the children, many of whom lived in the vicinity of the shootings, were present as the rampage unfolded at the two farms. “This kind of shooting is horrific; it’s a tragedy we hear about too often,” Corpus said at a press conference Tuesday. “For children to witness this is unspeakable.” None of the children were injured. It’s unclear whether the kids were...

