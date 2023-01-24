ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Scoreboard roundup -- 1/23/23

By ABC Audio
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando 113, Boston 98

Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130

Chicago 111, Atlanta 100

Houston 119, Minnesota 114

Utah 120, Charlotte 102

Portland 147, San Antonio 127

Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto 5, NY Islanders 2

NY Rangers 6, Florida 2

Buffalo 3, Dallas 2 (OT)

Calgary 4, Columbus 3 (OT)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor 75, Kansas 69

Nevada 97, New Mexico 94

