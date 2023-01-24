Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Takeoff Shooting Allegedly Caused By Argument Over Loaded Dice
According to comedian Shawty Shawty, Takeoff’s death was the result of an argument over loaded dice. During an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast, Shawty spoke about the tragic shooting that claimed the Migos rapper’s life and gave insight into how one of Quavo and Take’s cousins told him what really transpired. “I have to say ‘alleged’ because I was told this over the phone from a reliable source,” he began. “They say Quavo dominates in a whole lot of different things — basketball, all of this. So they say that they had been shooting basketball earlier and then they got...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond
Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000. While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out
Blueface recently got into an altercation that was captioned on camera. On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), video surfaced of a huge brawl that reportedly took place during the let out of a club in Baltimore, his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's hometown. In the video, a melee is ensuing, with several men pouncing on an individual in a yellow shirt. The chaos lasts for nearly a minute in the clip, with it ending with a man knocked out on the pavement.
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Young Thug Sparks Fan Concern After Looking 'Defeated' During RICO Trial
Young Thug’s “defeated” courtroom appearance has sparked concern among fans, with many praying for the YSL rapper to hang in there amidst his ongoing RICO case. In a courtroom video that circulated on Twitter on Wednesday (January 25), Thugga can be seen hunched over his desk with a mask dangling below his nose as he rests his head on the table. The video ushered in numerous reactions from fans, with many offering their prayers for the Atlanta native.
