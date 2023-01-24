Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Barger Gives $40,000 to Assist Door of Hope’s Homelessness Prevention
First published in the Jan. 19 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently presented a $40,000 check to Door of Hope, a nonprofit organization located in Pasadena that helps families overcome homelessness, while meeting with its management team, caseworkers and board members. The...
THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood
The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
LA Council Committee Sends Forward Tenant Protections With Timeline Unclear
Two ordinances providing permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles are expected to be heard by the City Council on Friday after a council committee forwarded both items without a recommendation Tuesday.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
theregistrysocal.com
Thrive Living Plans 800-Unit Mixed-Use Development in Los Angeles’ Baldwin Village Neighborhood
A recent permitting application submitted to the City of Los Angeles points to the potential for new apartments along Wilshire Boulevard in the city’s Baldwin Village neighborhood. The application, which was submitted by Thrive Living, would allow for the construction of an 800-unit mixed-use development. Located at 5035 W....
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
With just one week left until COVID-19 eviction rules were set to expire, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to extend protections through March 31.
publicceo.com
City of Long Beach awards $6.1 million in funding to two developers for new affordable rental housing
“This funding and key action reflects our sense of urgency to enhance the city’s housing stock and support working families who are most in need,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “We thank The LBCIC and these development partners who, together, are helping ensure Long Beach has safe, quality affordable housing that meets the needs of our community.”
Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins
The Homeless Point in Time Count is underway across Riverside County, where volunteers and county staff are taking to the streets to contact individuals experiencing homelessness. The count started at 5:30 a.m. 1,000 volunteers varying from county staff to people in the community wanting to make a difference take part in conducting the count. The The post Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins appeared first on KESQ.
californiaglobe.com
New Poll Finds Nearly 60% Of LA Councilman Kevin De Leon’s Constituents Want Him Recalled
According to a new Los Angeles Times/Survey 360 conducted in mid-January, nearly 60% of Los Angeles City Council District 14 residents said that they would vote to recall controversy riddled City Councilman Kevin de Leon, showing a stunning turnaround in support in the last few months. In October, De Leon,...
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
coloradoboulevard.net
City of Pasadena Homeless Count
The Pasadena Homeless Count, organized and led by the Department of Housing, will start on Wednesday, January 25. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, City Manager Miguel Marquez, and Pasadena Public Health and Department of Housing representatives will meet at 5:30 am at the Department of Housing, 649 N. Fair Oaks Ave. (in between Blaze Pizza and Vallarta market), Community Room 203.
Silicon Valley
George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California
Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
L.A. Bureau of Sanitation truck fatally strikes person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks this afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
The Weather Channel
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
LA County extends tenant protections from eviction through March
One week before they were set to expire, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also approving the establishment of a $45 million “relief fund” for small landlords who have been unable to collect rent from some tenants.
