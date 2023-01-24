Read full article on original website
Space ISAC announces Deloitte as the organization’s newest founding member
The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC) has announced that Deloitte has joined the organization as a founding member. As part of Space ISAC, Deloitte will contribute its space industry resources and experience to the organization’s global space and cyber ecosystem. Deloitte helps government agencies and private-sector...
Orbit Communications Systems to supply SATCOM systems to an APAC navy
Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI) has been awarded a multi-million contract by a leading integrator in South East Asia for the supply of OceanTRx 7MIL SATCOM systems for new naval military platforms. Prior to the signing of the contract, Orbit entered into a teaming agreement with the customer, mainly...
Isar Aerospace + Spaceflight engage in a multi-launch agreement
Isar Aerospace and Spaceflight Inc. have signed a multi-launch services agreement — Spaceflight secured one dedicated launch in 2026 to SSO, taking off from Andøya, Norway, and an option to add an additional dedicated launch to occur in 2025. Spaceflight has more than a decade of launch and...
Ovzon receives first SATCOM-as-a-Service order
Ovzon has received its first order for Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service from Spanish partner Aicox Solutions. The order is for Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service Plus solution, a fully integrated solution that includes satellite bandwidth, Ovzon T6 mobile satellite terminals, commercial internet, gateway access, terrestrial backbone connectivity, and 24/7 customer service and support. The order is for an initial test and validation phase for a demanding customer in the Civil Protection sector.
New Frontier Aerospace + Qosmosys enter into a cooperative tech agreement
Qosmosys Pte. Ltd. and New Frontier Aerospace, Inc. (NFA) have entered into a cooperative technology agreement related to the former’s ZeusX spacecraft, a multifunction vehicle focused on cislunar and lunar surface lunar operations for civil and government customers — ZeusX is scheduled to land on the Moon in the first quarter of 2027.
USAF’s NTS-3 Vanguard is now closer to a 2023 launch
The Department of the Air Force’s Navigation Technology Satellite-3, or NTS-3, Vanguard program has reached another major milestone in preparation for the satellite’s launch in late 2023. Industry partner L3Harris Technologies, the spacecraft prime contractor, recently delivered the NTS-3 space vehicle to an Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL),...
UK Space Agency announces £50 million for satellite communications
The UK Space Agency has announced £50 million of funding for ambitious and innovative projects that will supercharge the UK’s satellite communications industry. The funding, which is part of the European Space Agency (ESA) Advanced Research in Telecommunications Services (ARTES) program, is available for a wide range of projects, such as developing new satellite constellations, the ground systems needed to access them, or whole end-to-end systems delivering new services to customers.
