GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for some thrills this weekend, there will be some high-energy entertainment at the Van Andel Arena because the cowboys are back! The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is the PBR’s premier expansion Tour that brings the excitement and talent of the PBR that fans have come to expect from the leader in the sport of bull riding to cities across the U.S. The tour is 100% produced and operated by PBR, providing fans the highest quality experience available. Join us for the toughest competition on dirt!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO