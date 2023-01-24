ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Road crews prepare for heavy, overnight snowfall

Kent County nightside road crews were called in early Saturday as forecasts predicted Grand Rapids' biggest snowfall since Christmas. (Jan. 28, 2023)
KENT COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Accumulating snowfall continues into the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday's snow played out as expected, leaving West Michigan with a fresh blanket of snow. The highest totals in West Michigan were down toward Battle Creek and Vicksburg. We had nearly three inches on the weather deck and portions of Muskegon saw three inches of snowfall.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun

Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. (Jan. 28, 2023) Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Ask Ellen: Did snow stick around longer through winter in the ’60s, ’70s?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This winter, there have been three relatively larger snow events followed quickly by melting. Most of January has been completely snow free. Grand Rapids saw so much snow in those three events the city is already nearing its usual total for an entire winter season. Still, many remember the heart of this winter as being snow free.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store

Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school

A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Minerva and Pi

This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love to play. (Jan. 27, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
crawfordcountynow.com

Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system

BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
OHIO STATE
WOOD

Northern Michigan vs. Ferris State basketball

Ferris State and Northern Michigan duked it out for a first-place spot at the top of the league. (Jan. 28, 2023)
BIG RAPIDS, MI
wfft.com

Defiance County under Weather Advisory

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance County Sheriff;s Office has issued a level 2 Weather Emergency for the county. A level 2 emergency means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should go...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WANE 15

15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday with heavy snowfall expected in our area after 2 am Wednesday. The snow will continue to get heavier throughout the morning and through the afternoon. Many areas will see at least 4″ and up to 6″ of snowfall Wednesday. A WINTER STORM […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOOD

The Professional Bull Riders are in town this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for some thrills this weekend, there will be some high-energy entertainment at the Van Andel Arena because the cowboys are back! The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is the PBR’s premier expansion Tour that brings the excitement and talent of the PBR that fans have come to expect from the leader in the sport of bull riding to cities across the U.S. The tour is 100% produced and operated by PBR, providing fans the highest quality experience available. Join us for the toughest competition on dirt!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
inkfreenews.com

Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WOOD

Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins around Grand Rapids

Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting liquor stores for e-cigarettes and booze. (Jan. 27, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

