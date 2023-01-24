ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

2d ago

tax the ev owners not me! I pay my tax at the gas pump and I don't want to pay for their ignorance.

Jaykenzie
2d ago

I have a feeling that everyone will have to pay this REGARDLESS if they own one or not.

No, toll roads are not the answer in Michigan

“Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds,” read the headline of a Jan. 19 story in Bridge Michigan. “Is it time?”. The framing of headline is meant to indicate that there’s a pile of money sitting there, waiting to be grabbed to fix the roads, if only the state would grab it.
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan

Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
Traffic Speed Across Michigan Needs to Slow Way Down

Why is it that every time lower Michigan has a winter weather advisory, motorists seem to continue driving at excessive speeds?. You always hear the traffic report on local radio stations urging motorists to slow down and that's usually because there are numerous reports of slide offs along several local highways.
Immigrant rights activists demand driver's licenses for all

Immigrant rights advocates in West Michigan are urging the state legislature to allow driver’s licenses for all Michigan residents. A series of advocacy groups banned together on Wednesday outside the Secretary of State office in the city of Wyoming to have their voices heard. Prior to 2008, Michigan allowed...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights

Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
Michigan Democrats look to repeal right-to-work law

Cal-Berkeley labor professor Harley Shaiken discusses the potential Impacts on Michigan’s workforce. In 2012, Michigan Republicans pushed through a right-to-work law that sought to decrease the influence of labor unions in the state. Right-to-work states allow employers to hire workers without requiring them to join a union or pay...
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America

Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
