Maryland State

satnews.com

UK Space Agency announces £50 million for satellite communications

The UK Space Agency has announced £50 million of funding for ambitious and innovative projects that will supercharge the UK’s satellite communications industry. The funding, which is part of the European Space Agency (ESA) Advanced Research in Telecommunications Services (ARTES) program, is available for a wide range of projects, such as developing new satellite constellations, the ground systems needed to access them, or whole end-to-end systems delivering new services to customers.
satnews.com

Orbit Communications Systems to supply SATCOM systems to an APAC navy

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI) has been awarded a multi-million contract by a leading integrator in South East Asia for the supply of OceanTRx 7MIL SATCOM systems for new naval military platforms. Prior to the signing of the contract, Orbit entered into a teaming agreement with the customer, mainly...
satnews.com

German music carrier HIGH VIEW launches four new channels on SES’s ASTRA 19.2°E

German music fans will be able to enjoy a new selection of music TV channels as HIGH VIEW, an independent Munich-based media company, and SES has expanded their long-term partnership. Under the new multi-year agreement, HIGH VIEW will be leasing additional satellite capacity on SES’s prime TV neighborhood at ASTRA 19.2 degrees East to broadcast four free-to-air SD channels.
satnews.com

Isar Aerospace + Spaceflight engage in a multi-launch agreement

Isar Aerospace and Spaceflight Inc. have signed a multi-launch services agreement — Spaceflight secured one dedicated launch in 2026 to SSO, taking off from Andøya, Norway, and an option to add an additional dedicated launch to occur in 2025. Spaceflight has more than a decade of launch and...
WSB Radio

Wall Street ticks higher to close out another strong week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the market’s third winning week in the last four. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, having given up much of its afternoon gain. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. American Express helped lead the way. It jumped after giving a profit forecast that topped expectations. Next week could be even busier for markets. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest increase to interest rates. A report on Friday showed that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that’s less painful.
satnews.com

Ovzon receives first SATCOM-as-a-Service order

Ovzon has received its first order for Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service from Spanish partner Aicox Solutions. The order is for Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service Plus solution, a fully integrated solution that includes satellite bandwidth, Ovzon T6 mobile satellite terminals, commercial internet, gateway access, terrestrial backbone connectivity, and 24/7 customer service and support. The order is for an initial test and validation phase for a demanding customer in the Civil Protection sector.
satnews.com

Advanced XCAM X-ray camera system from XCAM Ltd ready for sub-orbital space launch

XCAM Ltd. has delivered an advanced digital camera to Pennsylvania State University (PSU) in the USA as part of a multi-million-dollar NASA space technology project that will see the system launched into space on a sub-orbital sounding rocket as part of the OGRE mission in 2025. The Off-Plane Grating Rocket...
satnews.com

USSF + USCG partner to strengthen their presence in the space domain

The United States Space Force Science, Technology, and Research Directorate and United States Coast Guard Research and Development Center solidified their commitment to collaborate and enhance space capabilities for the joint warfighter through a new memorandum of understanding. This significant occasion marks the first time the two organizations have worked...
satnews.com

SpaceX deploys 56 Starlink satellites to orbit

On Thursday, January 26th., at 4:22 a.m. ET (9:22 UTC), a SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 56 Starlink satellites to LEO from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
satnews.com

Airbus to provision MILSATCOM for the Belgian Armed Forces

Airbus has signed a contract with the Belgian Ministry of Defence to provide tactical satellite communications services for a 15 year period. The Armed Forces will use channels of the Airbus UHF (Ultra High Frequency) military communications hosted payload on-board a commercial telecommunications satellite manufactured by Airbus. As the UHF...
satnews.com

AstroForge signs a launch contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd.

AstroForge Inc. has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd. (OrbAstro) to fly a 100 kg class spacecraft into deep space for an asteroid survey mission. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch in late 2023 with Intuitive Machines via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission serves as a prospecting activity and stepping-stone toward AstroForge’s ambitions for asteroid mining.
satnews.com

LeoStella appoints a new CEO

LeoStella has appointed aerospace and technology industry leader Tim Kienberger to succeed Mike Hettich as CEO. Hettich has retired from LeoStella after leading the company since 2019. LeoStella is a 50-50 joint venture between Thales Alenia Space, a French-Italian aerospace company, and BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY), a leading provider of real-time...
satnews.com

DARPA + NASA collaborate on nuclear thermal rocket (NTR) engine

NTR propulsion more efficient than current methods, expands options for future deep space missions. DARPA, via its Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program, is collaborating with NASA to build a nuclear thermal rocket (NTR) engine that could expand possibilities for the space agency’s future long-duration spaceflight missions.
satnews.com

New Frontier Aerospace + Qosmosys enter into a cooperative tech agreement

Qosmosys Pte. Ltd. and New Frontier Aerospace, Inc. (NFA) have entered into a cooperative technology agreement related to the former’s ZeusX spacecraft, a multifunction vehicle focused on cislunar and lunar surface lunar operations for civil and government customers — ZeusX is scheduled to land on the Moon in the first quarter of 2027.

