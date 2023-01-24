Read full article on original website
UK Space Agency announces £50 million for satellite communications
The UK Space Agency has announced £50 million of funding for ambitious and innovative projects that will supercharge the UK’s satellite communications industry. The funding, which is part of the European Space Agency (ESA) Advanced Research in Telecommunications Services (ARTES) program, is available for a wide range of projects, such as developing new satellite constellations, the ground systems needed to access them, or whole end-to-end systems delivering new services to customers.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
ChatGPT creator OpenAI might be training its AI technology to replace some software engineers, report says
OpenAI has reportedly quietly hired hundreds of international contractors in the last 6 months to train its AI in software engineering.
Orbit Communications Systems to supply SATCOM systems to an APAC navy
Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI) has been awarded a multi-million contract by a leading integrator in South East Asia for the supply of OceanTRx 7MIL SATCOM systems for new naval military platforms. Prior to the signing of the contract, Orbit entered into a teaming agreement with the customer, mainly...
Russia can’t replace Western chips — so it gets them illegally
The war in Ukraine will one day end, but it looks like it won't be because Russia has run out of technology to supply its army.
German music carrier HIGH VIEW launches four new channels on SES’s ASTRA 19.2°E
German music fans will be able to enjoy a new selection of music TV channels as HIGH VIEW, an independent Munich-based media company, and SES has expanded their long-term partnership. Under the new multi-year agreement, HIGH VIEW will be leasing additional satellite capacity on SES’s prime TV neighborhood at ASTRA 19.2 degrees East to broadcast four free-to-air SD channels.
Isar Aerospace + Spaceflight engage in a multi-launch agreement
Isar Aerospace and Spaceflight Inc. have signed a multi-launch services agreement — Spaceflight secured one dedicated launch in 2026 to SSO, taking off from Andøya, Norway, and an option to add an additional dedicated launch to occur in 2025. Spaceflight has more than a decade of launch and...
Bed Bath & Beyond's founders admit their biggest mistake: 'We missed the boat on the internet'
The founders of embattled Bed Bath & Beyond, Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein, told the Wall Street Journal they didn't adapt to e-commerce.
Wall Street ticks higher to close out another strong week
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the market’s third winning week in the last four. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, having given up much of its afternoon gain. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. American Express helped lead the way. It jumped after giving a profit forecast that topped expectations. Next week could be even busier for markets. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest increase to interest rates. A report on Friday showed that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that’s less painful.
Lucid spikes 98% on speculation Saudi investment fund may buy out remaining stake in the EV maker
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund currently owns 65% of Lucid, and has not confirmed if it will buy the remaining shares.
Ovzon receives first SATCOM-as-a-Service order
Ovzon has received its first order for Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service from Spanish partner Aicox Solutions. The order is for Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service Plus solution, a fully integrated solution that includes satellite bandwidth, Ovzon T6 mobile satellite terminals, commercial internet, gateway access, terrestrial backbone connectivity, and 24/7 customer service and support. The order is for an initial test and validation phase for a demanding customer in the Civil Protection sector.
Advanced XCAM X-ray camera system from XCAM Ltd ready for sub-orbital space launch
XCAM Ltd. has delivered an advanced digital camera to Pennsylvania State University (PSU) in the USA as part of a multi-million-dollar NASA space technology project that will see the system launched into space on a sub-orbital sounding rocket as part of the OGRE mission in 2025. The Off-Plane Grating Rocket...
USSF + USCG partner to strengthen their presence in the space domain
The United States Space Force Science, Technology, and Research Directorate and United States Coast Guard Research and Development Center solidified their commitment to collaborate and enhance space capabilities for the joint warfighter through a new memorandum of understanding. This significant occasion marks the first time the two organizations have worked...
AAC Clyde Space to be part of first European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) GEO satellite
A consortium that includes AAC Clyde Space‘s subsidiary, AAC Hyperion, has been selected by European Defence Fund to develop a <100 kg satellite to be placed in GEO for space situational awareness (SSA). The satellite, named Naucrates, is not to be trackable from ground radar, optical telescope or radio...
SpaceX deploys 56 Starlink satellites to orbit
On Thursday, January 26th., at 4:22 a.m. ET (9:22 UTC), a SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 56 Starlink satellites to LEO from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD...
Airbus to provision MILSATCOM for the Belgian Armed Forces
Airbus has signed a contract with the Belgian Ministry of Defence to provide tactical satellite communications services for a 15 year period. The Armed Forces will use channels of the Airbus UHF (Ultra High Frequency) military communications hosted payload on-board a commercial telecommunications satellite manufactured by Airbus. As the UHF...
AstroForge signs a launch contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd.
AstroForge Inc. has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd. (OrbAstro) to fly a 100 kg class spacecraft into deep space for an asteroid survey mission. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch in late 2023 with Intuitive Machines via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission serves as a prospecting activity and stepping-stone toward AstroForge’s ambitions for asteroid mining.
LeoStella appoints a new CEO
LeoStella has appointed aerospace and technology industry leader Tim Kienberger to succeed Mike Hettich as CEO. Hettich has retired from LeoStella after leading the company since 2019. LeoStella is a 50-50 joint venture between Thales Alenia Space, a French-Italian aerospace company, and BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY), a leading provider of real-time...
DARPA + NASA collaborate on nuclear thermal rocket (NTR) engine
NTR propulsion more efficient than current methods, expands options for future deep space missions. DARPA, via its Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program, is collaborating with NASA to build a nuclear thermal rocket (NTR) engine that could expand possibilities for the space agency’s future long-duration spaceflight missions.
New Frontier Aerospace + Qosmosys enter into a cooperative tech agreement
Qosmosys Pte. Ltd. and New Frontier Aerospace, Inc. (NFA) have entered into a cooperative technology agreement related to the former’s ZeusX spacecraft, a multifunction vehicle focused on cislunar and lunar surface lunar operations for civil and government customers — ZeusX is scheduled to land on the Moon in the first quarter of 2027.
