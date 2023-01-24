VIDEO: Early-morning crash snarls traffic along I-75 SB

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash early Tuesday morning has snarled traffic as crews work to reopen lanes.

According to Florida 511 , delays are starting to build in Pasco County on I-75 southbound beyond SR-56.

The right lane is currently blocked due to the crash. At this time, officials advise drivers to use US-41 to Florida or Nebraska or 581 into Tampa.

This is a developing story.

