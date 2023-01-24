VIDEO: Early-morning crash snarls traffic along I-75 SB
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash early Tuesday morning has snarled traffic as crews work to reopen lanes.
According to Florida 511 , delays are starting to build in Pasco County on I-75 southbound beyond SR-56.
The right lane is currently blocked due to the crash. At this time, officials advise drivers to use US-41 to Florida or Nebraska or 581 into Tampa.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0