Buffalo, NY

#Just4Fun: How many Bills games did you attend?

By Evan Anstey
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) â€” Were you often in the stands at Highmark Stadium this season? Perhaps not at all?

Well, nearly half of those who answered this past weekâ€™s #Just4Fun Twitter poll told us they didnâ€™t attend a single Bills game.

But, at the same time, there were plenty who went to at least one game, and just over one-fifth who attended four or more.

In the video above, News 4 Meteorologist Mike Cejka shared where he was during this seasonâ€™s games. You can vote in our next #Just4Fun poll, where we ask if you cheer for a non-Buffalo sports team, here.

