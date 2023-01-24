Read full article on original website
franklincountynow.com
Water Main Break On Mohawk Trail In Greenfield
(Greenfield, MA) Thursday afternoon, around 12:30 p.m., there was a water main break on Route 2 in Greenfield. According to the City of Greenfield, “a private contractor working for MassDOT drilled into a City-owned water main” across from the Big Y entrance on the Mohawk Trail. As a...
franklincountynow.com
Second Alarm Structure Fire In Colrain
(Colrain, MA) Update: According to the Colrain Fire Department, units were dispatched to 397 Main Road in Colrain at 3:18 a.m. when reports of a fully involved garage fire came in. A 1st alarm was called bringing in mutual aid from Shelburne Falls, Shelburne Center, Heath, Greenfield, Charlemont, and Halifax, Vermont fire departments.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
Greenfield Mayor Wedegartner, Police Dept. agree on new overnight patrol schedule
A special city council meeting was held this evening. Nearly a week after the Greenfield Police Department proposed cuts to patrols in order to accommodate budget cuts.
Passions ride high as Lancaster heads for rezoning vote Saturday to decide fate of land off Route 70
LANCASTER — Lancaster voters will head to a special town meeting this Saturday to make a rezoning decision on a 1.2-million-square-foot piece of land off Route 70, where a developer is looking to build warehouses for industrial and biomanufacturing use. This will be the second time that the rezoning...
iBerkshires.com
Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
Route 7 closed in Stockbridge due to crash
A portion of Route 7 in Stockbridge is closed in both directions after a rollover crash Thursday morning.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Greenfield officials to try to avert elimination of police night shift
Officials in Greenfield are meeting on Wednesday evening in an attempt to stop the police department’s intended policy of ending overnight patrols in the city starting on Feb. 1. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh made the surprising announcement at last week’s City Council meeting and described his decision as...
Who’s Responsible For Clearing Fire Hydrants In Massachusetts?
Winter is here and the snow has officially arrived. Three storms now here in Western Massachusetts as snow lovers beg for more. With the snow, however, comes some safety issues. Roads need to be cleared, and another big one, fire hydrants. They must be visible and accessible. Keep in mind,...
Smaller towns in Franklin County may be affected by Greenfield Police’s proposal to cut overnight patrols
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. proposed at last week's City Council meeting to eliminate officers patrolling the city's streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning February 1 to accommodate budget cuts.
westernmassnews.com
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Aldi To Open Soon In Northampton: Report
Aldi, the discount grocery chain, is going through a boom period at the moment and will open three stores in Massachusetts in the first three months of 2023. A store in Northampton is scheduled to open in March, according to MassLive. The company plans to open the Northampton store at...
Springfield Mayor supports city retirees cost of living increase
The Springfield Retirement Board has decided to approve a new local option to increase the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Springfield city retirees.
High-rise fire at Saab Court in Springfield
Crews are working on putting out a fire at a high-rise in downtown Springfield Wednesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy and their home in a fire on Christmas eve. On a day that’s supposed to be filled with joy, one family lost everything. On Christmas eve, their house in Chicopee went up in flames and five-year-old Steven Windolowski Jr. died from his injuries. Two locals heard this story and knew they wanted to step in and help.
spectrumnews1.com
Inflation leading to high egg prices at Berkshire farm
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. - Farms across the country are dealing with the high costs of egg production, which is leading to high prices for consumers. Square Roots Farm in Lanesborough about is among the many victims of circumstances beyond their control. What You Need To Know. Consumers are still seeing high...
As vandals burn LGBTQ pride flags, Westfield neighbors want police patrol
It wasn’t the first time this Westfield family woke up to an empty space on their front porch where rainbow colors should have been flying. As of last week, it wasn’t even the second time, or the third — the same South Maple St. address has been hit five times over the past year, with thieves snatching the family’s LGBTQ pride flags off of their property under the cover of darkness and hoodies, then burning them afterwards.
Greenfield man arrested for allegedly stealing chainsaws, kitchen sink in West Springfield
A Greenfield man was arrested in West Springfield Thursday morning after police found stolen items, including a kitchen sink, inside his vehicle.
