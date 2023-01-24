ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

franklincountynow.com

Water Main Break On Mohawk Trail In Greenfield

(Greenfield, MA) Thursday afternoon, around 12:30 p.m., there was a water main break on Route 2 in Greenfield. According to the City of Greenfield, “a private contractor working for MassDOT drilled into a City-owned water main” across from the Big Y entrance on the Mohawk Trail. As a...
GREENFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Second Alarm Structure Fire In Colrain

(Colrain, MA) Update: According to the Colrain Fire Department, units were dispatched to 397 Main Road in Colrain at 3:18 a.m. when reports of a fully involved garage fire came in. A 1st alarm was called bringing in mutual aid from Shelburne Falls, Shelburne Center, Heath, Greenfield, Charlemont, and Halifax, Vermont fire departments.
COLRAIN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

Aldi To Open Soon In Northampton: Report

Aldi, the discount grocery chain, is going through a boom period at the moment and will open three stores in Massachusetts in the first three months of 2023. A store in Northampton is scheduled to open in March, according to MassLive. The company plans to open the Northampton store at...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy and their home in a fire on Christmas eve. On a day that’s supposed to be filled with joy, one family lost everything. On Christmas eve, their house in Chicopee went up in flames and five-year-old Steven Windolowski Jr. died from his injuries. Two locals heard this story and knew they wanted to step in and help.
CHICOPEE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Inflation leading to high egg prices at Berkshire farm

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. - Farms across the country are dealing with the high costs of egg production, which is leading to high prices for consumers. Square Roots Farm in Lanesborough about is among the many victims of circumstances beyond their control. What You Need To Know. Consumers are still seeing high...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

As vandals burn LGBTQ pride flags, Westfield neighbors want police patrol

It wasn’t the first time this Westfield family woke up to an empty space on their front porch where rainbow colors should have been flying. As of last week, it wasn’t even the second time, or the third — the same South Maple St. address has been hit five times over the past year, with thieves snatching the family’s LGBTQ pride flags off of their property under the cover of darkness and hoodies, then burning them afterwards.
WESTFIELD, MA

