A group of thieves swiped an unmarked NYPD car and took it on a nearly 12-hour joyride before crashing in the Bronx Tuesday morning — in what appears to be a heist inspired by a viral TikTok challenge, The Post has learned. The four carjackers boosted the black undercover KIA from outside the 45 Precinct’s Detective Bureau near Westchester and Lane Avenues just around 12:30 a.m., according to police. The car wasn’t seen again until just before 11:20 a.m. when patrol officers spotted it about four miles away and began to chase it, cops said. The theft has all the trademarks...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO