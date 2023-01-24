ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYPD cop becomes the latest victim of TikTok car theft challenge

A group of thieves swiped an unmarked NYPD car and took it on a nearly 12-hour joyride before crashing in the Bronx Tuesday morning — in what appears to be a heist inspired by a viral TikTok challenge, The Post has learned. The four carjackers boosted the black undercover KIA from outside the 45 Precinct’s Detective Bureau near Westchester and Lane Avenues just around 12:30 a.m., according to police. The car wasn’t seen again until just before 11:20 a.m. when patrol officers spotted it about four miles away and began to chase it, cops said. The theft has all the trademarks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phone Arena

A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag

Imagine this: you are a police officer working for the New York Police Department (NYPD). You are patrolling Queens by car, enjoying the sounds of night life while staying vigilant to anything out of the ordinary. Then your iPhone 14 goes off with a notification that you might be a victim to a stalker.
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

NYC lawyer, 38, shot dead while vacationing in Chile

A Staten Island lawyer who devoted his life to public service was shot dead while vacationing in Chile earlier this month — leaving his family struggling to make sense of the tragedy. Eric Garvin, 38, had been missing since Jan. 14 when he was last seen in the country’s capital city of Santiago. One week later, his family received the horrific news that their son was killed and his body was inside a hospital morgue. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” his father Eric D. Garvin wrote on Facebook. The Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Smuggler caught with cocaine-stuffed Santas at JFK Airport, feds say

Santa came to town — with 20 pounds of cocaine. Adderly Santos Familia was caught smuggling bricks of coke in stuffed Santa toys at JFK Airport on Dec. 14 after arriving from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, according to Homeland Security Investigations. More powdery drugs were also found in two airplane neck pillows and the lining of his baggage during a Customs and Border Protection screening, court filings said. Familia, who lives in Queens told authorities he had been visiting family in the Dominican Republic. The Feds found nearly nine kilos of cocaine in his belongings, according to court filings. Prosecutors included a...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy