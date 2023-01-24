LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of the city's latest hit-and-run victim is pleading for the public's help in tracking down the driver who killed 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Patterson was killed in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively Thursday night. It was the fifth deadly hit and run in the Louisville Metro since the beginning of the year.

SHIVELY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO