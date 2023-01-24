ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackie Dorsey
2d ago

I tell you what. You can't do anything or go anywhere these days. It's a shame that you almost are a prisoner in your own city.

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says a man is dead after a shooting in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., police said they responded to calls of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street. Upon arriving to the scene, LMPD said that...
LMPD: Woman dead after shooting near Klondike neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a woman is dead after being shot in the Klondike neighborhood Tuesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived to the location they found a...
21-year-old man charged with murdering woman on Breckenridge Lane

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman Tuesday night near the Klondike neighborhood. Brendan Bell, 21, has been charged with murder, domestic violence and receiving stolen property. The charges are connected to a woman who was shot in the 3300 block of Breckenridge...
Woman dies after shooting on Breckenridge Lane, victim's boyfriend in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a woman was shot to death on Breckenridge Lane near the Klondike neighborhood Tuesday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane, between Hikes Lane and Six Mile Lane, around 6:30 p.m. according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's where officers found the woman who had been shot several times.
Sellersburg man arrested after shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is in custody after a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday evening. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Jan. 23 on West St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, according to a news release from Col. Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. That's where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed in Shively hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Shively last week. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Shively Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on Jan. 19 around 8:40 p.m. at Dixie...
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
3 people killed in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Three people died in a house fire in Jennings County, Indiana, according to the sheriff's office. It happened Tuesday morning when a two-story historical brick home in the 10000 block of North County Road 500 East caught fire. That is in the northeastern part of...
