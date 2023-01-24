Read full article on original website
Jackie Dorsey
2d ago
I tell you what. You can't do anything or go anywhere these days. It's a shame that you almost are a prisoner in your own city.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says a man is dead after a shooting in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., police said they responded to calls of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street. Upon arriving to the scene, LMPD said that...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have arrested a man involved in a SWAT situation in Jeffersonville Thursday evening. Officials said that police received a call around 1 p.m. on Thursday about reports of domestic battery at the Claysburg Tower off Wall Street. WLKY was on the scene, and neighbors have...
WLKY.com
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a ShotSpotter run near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive, but as they were on their way it was changed to a shooting at South Central Park.
WLKY.com
Neighbor shocked after man dies two weeks after Klondike neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died exactly two weeks after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood. Vanessa Frazier was awake on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when gunshots rang out on the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. She looked out her bedroom window and was shocked to see the...
wdrb.com
42-year-old Louisville man dies 2 weeks after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died two weeks after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood. The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman dead after shooting near Klondike neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a woman is dead after being shot in the Klondike neighborhood Tuesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived to the location they found a...
Louisville teen arrested for shooting man walking his dog in Taylor Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teen is facing charges after he confessed to robbing and shooting a stranger who was walking their dog in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Deshaun Jackson, 18, has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in connection to the incident. According to Jackson's arrest...
WLKY.com
Teen McDonald's worker recovering after being shot during attempted robbery at drive-thru in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teen is recovering tonight after being shot during an attempted robbery at a McDonald's in the Newburg neighborhood. "I just heard one single shot. At first, I didn't even realize it was a shot, and it was just kind of a muffled kind of a bang," said Kanishk Nayyar, the owner of Liquor Palace.
WLKY.com
21-year-old man charged with murdering woman on Breckenridge Lane
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman Tuesday night near the Klondike neighborhood. Brendan Bell, 21, has been charged with murder, domestic violence and receiving stolen property. The charges are connected to a woman who was shot in the 3300 block of Breckenridge...
wdrb.com
Woman dies after shooting on Breckenridge Lane, victim's boyfriend in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a woman was shot to death on Breckenridge Lane near the Klondike neighborhood Tuesday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane, between Hikes Lane and Six Mile Lane, around 6:30 p.m. according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's where officers found the woman who had been shot several times.
wdrb.com
Sellersburg man arrested after shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is in custody after a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday evening. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Jan. 23 on West St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, according to a news release from Col. Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. That's where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WLKY.com
Police: Man was walking dog in Taylor Berry when he was shot, robbed by teen
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital Monday night. Deshaun Jackson, of Algonquin, has been charged with first-degree assault and robbery. Jackson is accused of shooting a man while he was walking his dog in...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed in Shively hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Shively last week. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Shively Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on Jan. 19 around 8:40 p.m. at Dixie...
WLKY.com
Man dies in Washington County, KY crash; police say snow may be factor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash in Washington County, Kentucky, and police say they believe snow may have contributed. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 555, south of the Mayes Creek intersection. They said a man lost control of...
WLKY.com
Family of Shively hit-and-run victim says he was suffering from schizophrenic episode
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of the city's latest hit-and-run victim is pleading for the public's help in tracking down the driver who killed 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Patterson was killed in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively Thursday night. It was the fifth deadly hit and run in the Louisville Metro since the beginning of the year.
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
wdrb.com
Louisville police locate 29-year-old man who was missing for 2 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 29-year-old man who was missing for two weeks has been found safe. That's according to an email to the WDRB newsroom from Louisville Metro Police received at 9:44 a.m. on Jan. 25. Carl Battle's family reported him missing from the Shawnee...
WLKY.com
Funeral arrangements made for 6-year-olds, mother killed in Bullitt County house fire
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — Funeral arrangements have been made for the 6-year-olds and mother killed in a Bullitt County house fire last week. Services for all of them are being handled by Throwbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Raegan Maraman's funeral is on Thursday at 11 a.m., with Haisley...
wdrb.com
'Grandmaster Jay' sentenced for pointing rifle at officers during Breonna Taylor protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Johnson, a militia leader who goes by the name "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court to one year in prison for pointing a rifle at five police officers during the Breonna Taylor protests in 2020. Johnson is already serving seven years and...
WLKY.com
3 people killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Three people died in a house fire in Jennings County, Indiana, according to the sheriff's office. It happened Tuesday morning when a two-story historical brick home in the 10000 block of North County Road 500 East caught fire. That is in the northeastern part of...
