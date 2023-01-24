Read full article on original website
moneysavingmom.com
Tide Simply, Downy, & Bounce only $2 at Walgreens!
Score Tide Simply, Downy, & Bounce for just $2 at Walgreens!. You can get Tide Simply, Downy, & Bounce for just $2 at Walgreens this week! Here’s how:. Buy 4 select Tide, Downy, or Bounce Products – 4/$9 (regularly up to $5.99 each) Use promo code WAG10 or...
moneysavingmom.com
Soda 12-Packs only $3.33 at Dollar General!
You can get Soda 12-Packs for only $3.33 at Dollar General this week! Here’s how:. Use the $2/3 soda 12-pack cans DG store coupon (exp 1/28)
frugalhotspot.com
Marathon Toilet Paper Sale at Costco!
Marathon Toilet Paper from Costco is conveniently, individually wrapped, making it an ideal choice for businesses. The price also makes it a good value, especially when it’s on sale! This 2-ply bath tissue is great for home use as well since it’s flushable and septic safe for standard sewer and septic systems. While it’s a great economical choice when it comes to toilet paper, if you prefer plush TP, then Kirkland Signature bath tissue would probably be a better fit.
moneysavingmom.com
Reese’s and Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Assortment Snack Size Candy (85 Pieces) only $11.43 shipped!
Amazon has this REESE’S and KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Assortment Snack Size Candy, 85 pieces for just $11.43 shipped when you clip the 15% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if...
moneysavingmom.com
Vitafusion Gummy Vitamins as low as $1.44 at Walgreens!
This is a great deal on Vitafusion Gummy Vitamins!. Right now, Walgreens is offering Vitafusion Gummy Vitamins on sale Buy One, Get One 50% off!. Use the $10/2 Vitafusion or L’il Critter Products digital manufacturer coupon (exp 2/4) Use promo code WAG10 or NEW10 (10% off) Opt for free...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
It’s Time to Order Girl Scout Cookies – This Year There’s a New Flavor to Try
It’s time to place your order for Girl Scout Cookies this year. The cookie that sells itself with the popular tag along, thin mints, and and samoas is adding a new cookie to the lineup. Raspberry Rally looks similar to a thin mint with its wafer like shape and...
Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
10 Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Baby, it's cold outside. January has arrived, meaning it's time to cozy up indoors with your favorite comfort foods -- and Dollar Tree has you covered. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
Do you know what individual M&M’s candies are called?
While it’s technically not incorrect to call an individual M&M’s candy an “M&M,” the brand’s parent company — Mars, Incorporated — refers to each colorful bit of candy-coated chocolate by another term.
Urgent warning over Walmart self-checkout scam that is hard to spot and could cost you hundreds
A NEW self-checkout scam at Walmart is costing customers hundreds of dollars - and this one is hard to spot. Always make sure to check your receipt before leaving a store as you might end up with mysterious charges that will make your wallet hurt. An anonymous customer was shopping...
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
consumerqueen.com
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer
Thinking about air frying burgers and bacon? Forget about it.
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
WSLS
Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons
Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
Costco Just Added a New Pastry Item to Its Bakery Section & You Can Buy a 6-Pack for Only $10
A frigid winter morning is best endured with buttery pastry deliciousness (well that, and a nice strong cup of coffee!), and Costco’s newest bakery item fits the bill. The amazing breakfast delight was shared by Instagram account @costcosisters, who spotted it at their local store. These light, golden brown pastries look like croissants and are filled with cheesy goodness and a tart cherry filling — it’s pure heaven on earth! “Sometimes you just have to open it in the parking lot!😂” @costcosisters wrote, and we totally understand the urge. How could you pass up sneaking a bite of this gooey deliciousness? “It...
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
