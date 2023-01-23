Read full article on original website
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Yes, Minnesota is a Fast Talking State! But is it the Fastest?
As long as I live I don't think I'll ever forget the conversation my mom (From Minnesota) had with her cousin Ida (from Georgia), when I was about 10 years old. It was just a general conversation of catching up on what was going on with my grandparents and when my mom paused for a breath, I heard mom's cousin drawl;
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota
Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
The Twins Made A Stop At St. Cloud’s Most Famous Restaurant
The Minnesota Twins stopped in St. Cloud for Tuesday's sold out Winter CARE-avan event at River's Edge Convention Center. Current players Nick Gordon and Jose Miranda were joined by former players Tommy Watkins and Dan Gladden. Over 350 people showed up for the event which included a video presentation, question...
Need Summer? Favorite Summer Beer is Coming Back to Minnesota Early
When we are sitting in the middle of a Minnesota winter, the thoughts of Summer seem to invade our minds more than normal. People book vacations to warm destinations, plan summer get-togethers, think about things that happen in the summer and longing for those things. Well, one thing you won't...
The Movie “Fargo” Was Almost Named After a Different Town in Minnesota
The 1996 movie Fargo almost was named after a different town entirely. The movie stars Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, a Minnesota police chief investigating a triple homicide that takes place after a desperate car salesman (William H. Macy) hires two criminals (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife in order to extort a hefty ransom from her wealthy father (Harve Presnell).
$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
Two Minnesota Businesses Team Together for Interesting Football Inspired Beer!
The biggest football game of the year will be here before you know it on February 12. Talking about the Super Bowl. You know the elusive game the Minnesota Vikings have never won. Only two teams out of 32 make it to compete for the title, but millions tune in and bet even more show up for the parties to enjoy the food and the drink. I know I do and I'm already planning what exactly I should make.
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Report: Rural Minnesota Population Growing in Recent Years
UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the first time in a long time the population in greater Minnesota has grown. The Center for Rural Policy and Development has released its annual State of Rural Minnesota Report. They say in 2020 and 2021 the decades-long trend of population loss in rural counties was reversed.
Minnesota Driver Catches Crash on Video. Was it Handled Right?
There is no worse, pit of the stomach feeling than when you are driving on ice and you start to feel your vehicle fishtail. I'll never forget the first time that fishtailing almost turned into a rolled vehicle down the ditch. Was driving back from my parents and was just...
Minnesota State System Drives $8.4 billion into State Economy
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report finds Minnesota’s colleges and universities had an over $8 billion impact on the state economy. A new study released by Minnesota State finds the 26 colleges and seven universities created 62,125 jobs and generated $649.2 million in state and local taxes in the fiscal year 2021.
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota
A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
This January One of the Top 10 Snowiest in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud officially got another 1.5 inches of snow overnight. The National Weather Service says we've now had 18.6 inches of snow in St. Cloud in the month of January. We've just cracked the top 10 list of snowiest Januarys on record, just behind the number nine spot of 18.7 inches back in 1917.
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
3 National Acts Announced for New 2 Day St. Cloud Festival
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three national artists have been announced for a new two-day festival coming to St. Cloud this summer. Celebrate Minnesota 2023 will be held on August 11th and 12th at Whitney Park. Organizers say rapper Lecrae along with Christian singer-songwriters Chris Tomlin and Christine D'Clario will...
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
The Weekender: Spicer WinterFest, Lumberjack Contest and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We have plenty of family related fun in this weekends central Minnesota entertainment guide. Check out GREAT Theatre's performance of Disney's Descendants, read to an animal at the St. Cloud Library, dress up like a lumberjack at Beaver Island Brewing, check out the fun at Snowfest in St. Joseph, and visit Spicer for their annual WinterFest. Read more in The Weekender!
