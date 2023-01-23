ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived

Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota

Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
The Twins Made A Stop At St. Cloud’s Most Famous Restaurant

The Minnesota Twins stopped in St. Cloud for Tuesday's sold out Winter CARE-avan event at River's Edge Convention Center. Current players Nick Gordon and Jose Miranda were joined by former players Tommy Watkins and Dan Gladden. Over 350 people showed up for the event which included a video presentation, question...
The Movie “Fargo” Was Almost Named After a Different Town in Minnesota

The 1996 movie Fargo almost was named after a different town entirely. The movie stars Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, a Minnesota police chief investigating a triple homicide that takes place after a desperate car salesman (William H. Macy) hires two criminals (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife in order to extort a hefty ransom from her wealthy father (Harve Presnell).
$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
Two Minnesota Businesses Team Together for Interesting Football Inspired Beer!

The biggest football game of the year will be here before you know it on February 12. Talking about the Super Bowl. You know the elusive game the Minnesota Vikings have never won. Only two teams out of 32 make it to compete for the title, but millions tune in and bet even more show up for the parties to enjoy the food and the drink. I know I do and I'm already planning what exactly I should make.
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Report: Rural Minnesota Population Growing in Recent Years

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the first time in a long time the population in greater Minnesota has grown. The Center for Rural Policy and Development has released its annual State of Rural Minnesota Report. They say in 2020 and 2021 the decades-long trend of population loss in rural counties was reversed.
Minnesota State System Drives $8.4 billion into State Economy

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report finds Minnesota’s colleges and universities had an over $8 billion impact on the state economy. A new study released by Minnesota State finds the 26 colleges and seven universities created 62,125 jobs and generated $649.2 million in state and local taxes in the fiscal year 2021.
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota

A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
This January One of the Top 10 Snowiest in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud officially got another 1.5 inches of snow overnight. The National Weather Service says we've now had 18.6 inches of snow in St. Cloud in the month of January. We've just cracked the top 10 list of snowiest Januarys on record, just behind the number nine spot of 18.7 inches back in 1917.
3 National Acts Announced for New 2 Day St. Cloud Festival

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three national artists have been announced for a new two-day festival coming to St. Cloud this summer. Celebrate Minnesota 2023 will be held on August 11th and 12th at Whitney Park. Organizers say rapper Lecrae along with Christian singer-songwriters Chris Tomlin and Christine D'Clario will...
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
The Weekender: Spicer WinterFest, Lumberjack Contest and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We have plenty of family related fun in this weekends central Minnesota entertainment guide. Check out GREAT Theatre's performance of Disney's Descendants, read to an animal at the St. Cloud Library, dress up like a lumberjack at Beaver Island Brewing, check out the fun at Snowfest in St. Joseph, and visit Spicer for their annual WinterFest. Read more in The Weekender!
