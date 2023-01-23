You've heard of first responders. Now meet Maricopa County's last responders

Read full article on original website
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?
The family of an Arizona man filed a federal lawsuit against a Maricopa County jail for his death in the hands of its law enforcement officers. The lawsuit alleges that the officers used excessive force, causing the death of 31-year-old Akeem Terrell.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after Maricopa County couple found safe
SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office canceled a Silver Alert for a missing couple from Sun City West. 88-year-old Philip Barone and his 90-year-old wife Sebastiana Barone were located and are safe, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. No additional...
KTAR.com
Survivor, advocates bring awareness to human trafficking prevention in Arizona
PHOENIX — As human trafficking continues to alarm the nation, advocates and a survivor in Arizona discussed bringing awareness to human trafficking prevention on Wednesday. “Every experience was a rock bottom for me. Thinking about what I just did, thinking about what I had to endure, wanting those late nights and early mornings to be over,” Alicia Tucker said.
ABC 15 News
ABC15 looks into what led up to deaths of teen girls found in water basin
MESA, Ariz. — ABC15 is looking into what led up to the deaths of two teenage girls who were reported as runaways from a Mesa group home in early January. Under state law, group homes and related facilities are limited in what they can and can’t do. In...
AZFamily
Barrett-Jackson auction underway; law enforcement, fire officials staying diligent
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people are making plans to come to the Valley, from the Barret-Jackson auction to the Super Bowl LVII coming to Glendale in February!. Law enforcement and fire officials are working around the clock to diligently stay ahead of the influx of people to keep everyone safe. Capt. Dave Folio said that a variety of emergency units are on standby around the events to ensure that regardless of the incident, officials are prepared. “We’ll move this equipment right into the WM Phoenix Open and will have a full Phoenix fire department,” he said.
ABC 15 News
Audit of Maricopa County finds 'Disaffected Republicans' a major factor in GOP statewide losses
PHOENIX — Everyone wants work to be double-checked. That’s exactly what Larry Moore and Benny White of The Audit Guys did by conducting an analysis of the 2022 election using the cast vote record, a digital copy of all 1.5 million ballots cast in November. Moore is the...
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
ABC 15 News
Remains identified as missing Oklahoma girl, caregiver arrested in Phoenix
CYRIL, OK — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday they have identified the remains of a child in rural Grady County as Athena Brownfield. Authorities found the remains last week and were waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the remains belonged to the 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Finds New Inmates Attempting to Sneak Suspected Fentanyl into Jail System
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced last week that it had made multiple discoveries of suspected fentanyl pills being smuggled by newly booked inmates into the Intake, Transfer, and Release Facility (ITRF). “This week alone MCSO detention officers have seized approximately 260 pills in the jail system, suspected...
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
Murder suspect on the run arrested in Arizona
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Phoenix who was wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for first-degree intentional homicide and for possessing a firearm as a felon. The post Murder suspect on the run arrested in Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
KTAR.com
Federal agent from Mesa loses job, pay for doing side gigs while on duty
PHOENIX — A federal agent from Mesa lost his job and has to repay more than $130,000 in salary because he drove for Amazon, Uber and Lyft while on duty, authorities said Tuesday. A U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix recently ordered Sean M. Nelson, 44, to pay $133,999...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin
Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive order to form 12-person prison oversight commission
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Wednesday establishing a commission overseeing the state’s prison system. The commission will be comprised of 12 members and is designed to ensure both prisoners and prison workers receive safe and humane treatment in Arizona’s correctional facilities.
AZFamily
Scottsdale business rethinking security after fourth Molotov cocktail incident this month
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale families and businesses are on edge after learning of more attacks involving Molotov cocktails. Police are investigating four Molotov cocktail incidents this month. All of them dealt with someone throwing the explosive device into a parked, unoccupied car. The first arson case happened on...
ABC 15 News
Once cold and on the streets, Valley senior turning life around; 'I just kept asking God to help me'
PHOENIX — She lost her apartment and ended up on Valley streets for months, but then she reached out to the Let Joe Know team for help. Some of you contacted us about Marylyn, offering clothes or a spare room in your house where she could stay. Turns out,...
theprescotttimes.com
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant. On January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:43 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue upon the report of a possible Burglary in progress. Officers learned that the homeowner had called stating that while nobody was home at...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Team Announces ‘More Evidence to Come’ after Arizona Gov. Hobbs Requests Case Dismissal
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team announced Monday that there’s more evidence to come regarding her election lawsuit soon after Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs requested the case be thrown out. “Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted. “Today, records...
